For first-year newcomers and experienced students as well, college is a transformative time for significant social growth and challenges. It’s natural to wonder how exactly to navigate these social spaces and what value they can bring.

So let’s talk about the complexities of college friendships: how to build meaningful relationships but also recognize when a friendship may have run its course and navigate the emotional process of letting go.

1. Building Strong Foundations for Lifelong Friendships

College offers countless opportunities to connect. Whether through classes, clubs or residence halls, the people you meet during these years can have a profound impact. Tips to consider when wanting to foster meaningful friendships:

Be Authentic. Don’t be scared of being you. Authenticity attracts like-minded people who genuinely appreciate you for who you are. Acting like someone else can attract connections that will feel forced in the long run. Stay true to your morals and values, be proud of who you are and you’ll find people who are proud to call you their friend.

Get Involved. Join university clubs, sports, attend events, and explore new hobbies. Shared interests often create strong connections and enduring memories. Maybe you’ll find a new passion and someone you can share it with!

Be Open and Inclusive. College campuses are diverse, and embracing different perspectives enriches your experience. Engage with people from varied backgrounds and beliefs; they can broaden your worldview. Try to think and stay outside of the bubble you grew up from, college is your opportunity to meet different kinds of people and learn.

Communicate Honestly. Establishing trust is essential for deep friendships. Be open about your feelings, offer your support, and face those tough conversations. Be honest with yourself and your friends, you deserve it and they do too.

2. Nurturing and Deepening Friendships

Once you’ve met the people and starting making friends, nurturing these connections is key to maintaining and turning them into lifelong friendships:

Prioritize Quality Time. As college students we have busy schedules, but make the effort to check in regularly with your friends. Plan a study date together, share meals, go workout together when you have the time. It’s often the little things that strengthen bonds.

Be Supportive and Empathetic. College life can be challenging, and showing empathy during a friend’s rough patch can strengthen your bond. Be a friend that you would like to have: reliable, trustworthy and compassionate.

Respect Boundaries. Every friendship is unique, and respecting personal limits is a sign of maturity. Don’t pressure friends to conform to your expectations. If some friends don’t like going out as much as you do, respect their boundaries and look for other friends that do enjoy it.

Celebrate Milestones. Whether it’s a graduation, a job offer, or even a good grade, be the first to cheer your friend on. Shared joy strengthens friendships.

3. Recognizing When It’s Time to Let Go

Not every college friendship is built to last forever, and that’s natural. People change, grow apart, or find themselves on different paths. Here’s how to navigate these changes gracefully:

Reflect on the Friendship. Ask yourself if the relationship still brings you joy and support or if it has become one-sided, toxic, or emotionally draining.

Communicate Honestly (Again). If you feel a friendship has come to an end, it’s kinder to communicate your feelings calmly. Don’t let it linger, it’s better to be honest and upfront about it. Avoid blame; focus instead on your personal needs and growth.

Let Go with Respect. Not every ending needs to be dramatic. If you drift apart, that’s okay. Wish your friend well and appreciate the moments you shared.

Grieve and Grow. It’s natural to feel sad when a friendship ends. Take time to process your feelings, but remember that every ending creates space for new connections and self-discovery.

4. Staying Connected from Afar

Even if distance or life changes your friendships (expats students can relate), there are ways to keep these meaningful bonds alive:

Embrace Technology. Texts, video calls, and social media make staying in touch easier than ever, even if you’re miles apart.

Plan Visits and Reunions. When possible, make time for in-person reunions to rekindle memories and share new experiences. Even if it’s not confirmed, planning when you’re gonna see each other again makes missing them a little bit easier.

Be Flexible. Life after college often comes with responsibilities that demand attention. Adapt to changing circumstances and cherish every interaction, however brief.

Navigating college friendships can be a mix of joy and heartache. Cherish those who bring light to your life, and learn from the moments when connections fade. The people who matter will remain, and losing others doesn’t mean failure, it means growth. In every friendship, whether it lasts a semester or a lifetime, there is something valuable to take forward.

So go out, make those memories, and embrace every connection with grace and gratitude.