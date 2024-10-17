“How To” Vote From Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Amsterdam chapter.

This election season may be the most important of our lives so far. This means that it is more crucial than ever to have your voice heard. Living abroad and not sure how you can make an impact during this U.S. election? This step-by-step guide will help you obtain your ballot and play a role in this narrow race for the 2024 U.S. presidency.

As a university student in the Netherlands, you may think your voice about American politics isn’t all that important — that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Moving and starting your life from scratch in an entirely new environment is bound to give you plenty of new perspectives and experiences that can only come from making such a decision. This newfound knowledge about the way foreign communities work and what different people value can only be beneficial when making opinions on what YOU think is important for your community. And while many of us don’t return home too often, it’s important that our civic duties remain fulfilled, if not for us than for the people back at home.

There is no disagreement over the impact that the next president of the United States will have not only on the nation but on the world as a whole… it will be massive. Key topics like a woman’s right to make decisions over her body, the power of guns, the economy and taxes, and environmental policies are up for extreme change. The divided state of the country and the House of Representatives means that every vote counts. NYT polling shows the tight nature of this race, and how undecided things truly stand.

Luckily for us, it is easy to submit your ballot even from thousands of kilometers away.

First, make sure you’re registered to vote in your home state. Each state has their own website that you can register through. To find this site, enter your state through this link https://vote.gov to take you to your state’s registration page.

Once you have confirmation of your registration status, next you can request an early mail ballot through this website. This is extremely convenient for international students like us who can’t vote from within the U.S. Again, each state has their own deadlines for requesting and submitting this ballot (check your state here: https://www.vote.org/absentee-ballot-deadlines/), so make sure to get it done as early as possible! Simply fill in your demographics, have your license or social security on hand, and decide between a mailed or emailed ballot. Mail may take longer, while email requires you to print it yourself.

Next, submit your signed ballot request to your local election office, provided to you when requesting your ballot. When the office receives it, you will have confirmation of receiving a ballot. After confirmation just wait for it in the mail!

FInally, wait a few days for your email or post to arrive and send your ballot back to your home state.

All done! You’ve now done one of the most important civic duties you can as an eligible voter. Keep even more up-to-date with the election status through credible sources and polling (like Politico).

Below are some additional websites and sources if you’re interested further or need support.

State and local election office search

Register to vote

Absentee and early voting

Frequently asked questions