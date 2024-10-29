The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Time constraints. Concentration. Burnout. Procrastination. Fatigue. Repeat. With pressures to perform well and feelings of uncertainty, exam season can be a difficult time for many university students. This stress can take a toll on many individuals, however, it doesn’t always have to be the case. Here are some tips to help you manage your stress during this nerve-wracking period:

Plan Effectively

Learning how to manage your time can be difficult with many distractions all around, but knowing where your priorities lie can be a game changer. Organizing your schedule can help you avoid missing deadlines and test dates.

Take a Break

Constant studying can be exhausting for both the brain and body. A break between both long and short periods of studying can help your mind and body to rest and avoid burnout.

Go Outside

Get out of your chair. Allow your body to move. Break into a new environment in nature. It can be rejuvenating and calming to take a breath of fresh air outside.

Meditate

Meditation can be an outlet to clear your mind of distractions. It can allow you to reconnect with yourself outside of the pressures and challenges of exam season.

Take Care of Yourself

Taking care of yourself is one of the most important tasks in managing stress. You must be able to prioritize yourself and your wellbeing, while preparing for exams, in order to succeed and keep up your academic performance.