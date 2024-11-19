Getting Involved When Protesting isn’t an Option

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On November 13th, the mayor of Utrecht, Sharon Dijksma, canceled the nationwide protest in Utrecht against major government budget cuts to higher education, which was planned to happen on November 14th. The announced cuts are proposed to be the biggest cut of higher education in decades, removing one billion euros of funding in the Netherlands.

Although new local demonstrations were still held, the cancellation of the Utrecht protest left many disappointed, arguing that their voices were silenced. When the time to protest for a cause isn’t available, how can people get involved?

Boycott

Avoid certain brands or products that don’t align with your cause and support brands that do.

Volunteer

Volunteering for an organization that supports your cause can be a great way to provide support.

Write to Officials

Writing directly to government officials can show your determinance in advocating for change.

Support Online

Support your cause online through social media, campaigns, and petitions.

Following the cancellation of the Utrecht protest, a petition to stop the cuts in higher education was created.

No matter the impact of your involvement, every effort for change always matters!