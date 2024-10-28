This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

If you’re hoping to dress up and go out with your friends for Halloween, there will be plenty of opportunities. Although coordinating costumes and blowing off some steam from midterms may sound like the lightheartedness you’re needing, it’s important to be wary of potential safety risks during Halloweekend.

Stay Hydrated and Eat

If you’re planning on consuming alcohol, it’s important that you adequately fuel yourself. Make sure you’re drinking water and eating meals throughout the day to help your body manage alcohol absorption into your bloodstream. Drinking responsibly not only can help keep you safe, but lessens some of the negative side effects you may feel the next day.

Charge Your Phone

While I understand wanting to use your phone for music as your group of friends get ready, or you may want to use it to take photos, please don’t go out for the night with a phone that’s barely charged. It’s important to make sure that if need be, you have enough battery to make an important phone call, schedule an Uber, or pull up Google or Apple Maps for directions.

Go With a Group

Go with a group of friends that you trust, and stick together the entire night. If someone needs to use the restroom, discourage them from going by themself. Try your best to stress the importance of sticking together, even if one of you meets a cute person while you’re out.

Have a Plan

This is especially important for those who are drinking, but make sure you have a conversation with your friend group about what the plan is for the night. Know in advance how everyone is getting to the party. Is everyone meeting at someone’s apartment and then riding in one car to get to the party? Who’s willing to be designated driver and how committed are they to that role? If no one wants to drive, is Ubering an option, or taking a shuttle? Do your best to formulate some sort of plan so you’re not stuck trying to figure things out as a group last minute.

Don’t be Afraid to Speak Up

If at any point throughout the night you feel uncomfortable, please don’t hesitate to say something. Trust your judgment and listen to your gut. If something doesn’t sound right to you, say something.