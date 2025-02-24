Your Favorite Fashion Trends: Black History Month Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every morning, to start our day, we indulge in some sort of fashion ritual. Whether that’s through our hairstyle, the clothes we dress in, the accessories chosen to enhance our outfits, makeup looks, jewelry, and much more. Fashion is unique, safe-guarded, personal, expressive, and, most of all – fashion is trendy.

I can’t quantify the number of times I have created an outfit inspo Pinterest board, tried a new makeup routine, or divulged in daydreams filled with my most imaginative and authentic wardrobe, but what I can tell you is that more often than not, I am influenced by fashion trends. It doesn’t matter if I found the trend online or perceived it with my own two eyes outside of a digital landscape – you can always color me influenced and intrigued.

We are all impacted by fashion trends, and since it’s Black History Month, I want to share some popular trends that have originated and been popularized by Black people and culture.

Acrylic Nails

If anyone remembers 2015 Instagram, nail designs were all the rave, but nails representing fashion did not begin there – nor did it end there. Nail designs, acrylic nails, long nails, short nails, plain and bright all exist to showcase one’s fashion sense. This fashion trend did not just fall out of thin air; nail design has ties relating to ancient Egypt and was modernly popularized by Black women in America. Donyale Luna was the first Black woman to grace the cover of British Vogue, showing off her lengthy, fashionable nails, and Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo Jo), an iconic track and field athlete, was notoriously known for her classically luxurious acrylic nails.

Hoop Earrings

Now, this fashion trend is a staple in my daily wardrobe. I can’t leave the house without jewelry, but specifically hoops. At this point, they are an extension of who I am, and without hoops, I feel a little naked. It doesn’t matter if they’re chunky, small, bamboo, or big – I’m going to have them in my ear at all times (even when I sleep).

Black people and their culture deserve all of the praise for this trend as wearing hoops has been largely popularized and done by Black communities. Jazz singers like Josephine Baker, notably, wore large hoops, symbolizing their love for culture and femininity. Since then, many Black people have continued wearing hoops from the disco age in the ‘70s to the staple hip-hop culture in the ‘80s and ‘90s and today.

Flapper Dresses

OK, so I know what you’re thinking, no one even wears flapper dresses anymore, it’s not the ‘20s, and yes, you are right. It’s not the ‘20s – at least it’s not the 1920s. Even I debated including flapper dresses, but flapper dresses were popularized by Black women.

1920s jazz culture allowed Black people to show off their fashion sense and their accumulating wealth and, overall, exhibited the changing times in U.S. history. Black models, jazz singers, and designers all helped create influence and the popularity of flapper dresses back in the ‘20s. Although this might not be a relevant fashion trend today, as many people aren’t wearing flapper dresses out at the club, flapper dresses still influence modern fashion culture because of what they represent for women in society. Flapper dresses were short, dynamic, sexy pieces of clothing that many people weren’t used to seeing women wear. Women were dressing more “scandalous” and more open, solidifying the flapper dress’s relevancy in fashion today.

We might not wear them anymore, but a lot of the pieces we feel comfortable wearing now couldn’t have been without the rise of flapper dresses.So, as you go forward in life, and you remain indulged in any sense of fashion, remember that Black people have had a heavy influence on fashion, then and now. Learn about some Black designers – a notable mention being Ann Lowe. Read up on how Black societal issues transferred over into a culture’s representation of fashion, and overall stay curious about the world and the innovators and creators that impact our lives even in seemingly minuscule ways, like fashion. Happy Black History Month! #loveya