Women To Watch (& Listen To): My Current Playlist

March might seem like just another month — just the one after February or the lead-up to spring, but it holds way more weight than that. March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the impact, resilience, and achievements of women. It wasn’t even officially recognized until 1987 (which is wild if you think about it), and it still doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Women have shaped culture in every way — changing politics, redefining industries, and leaving their mark on everything from fashion to film, but one of the biggest ways they’ve made history is through music.

This Women’s History Month, I’m celebrating by highlighting tracks from Women artists ranging in all different genres that have been in constant rotation for me. From rising stars to legendary icons, this playlist is all about the voices shaping music — the ones that have gone platinum on my car speakers and deserve to be heard everywhere.

Indila- “Love Story”

Faith Evans- “Love Like This”

Jazmine Sullivan (feat Bryson Tiller)- “Insecure”

SAILORR- “CUT UP”

kwn ft. Kehlani- “worst behaviour”

Coco Jones – Double Back

DeVita (feat DAWN)- “Ride For Me”

SWV- “Use Your Heart”

Summer Walker- “Heart Of A Woman”

Groove Theory- “Tell Me”

Jojo- “Too Little Too Late”

Erykah Badu- “Tyrone”

FLO ft GloRilla- “In My Bag”

Destiny’s Child- “Girl”

702- “You Don’t Know”

Tate Mcrae- “Revolving Door”

JENNIE & Doechii- “ExtraL”

XG- “HOWLING”

Addison Rae- “High Fashion”

Camilla Cabello- “Cry For Me”

Chappell Roan- “Good Luck, Babe!”

HYO- “Picture”

CAMO- “K-PACK”

Doechii & JT- “Alter Ego”

Charli xcx- “B2b”

Blondie- “Call Me”

Keke Wyatt- “Nothin’ In This World”

이하이LeeHi- “One Thing”

Amelia Moore- “see through”

Madonna- “Vogue”

LE SSERAFIM- “CRAZY”

Ravyn Lenae- “Love Me Not”

These women have made their mark in music, whether they’re rising stars, established icons, or artists whose influence continues even after they’ve stepped away from the spotlight. Their work spans genres and generations, proving that great music stands the test of time. No matter where they are in their careers, their artistry remains worth celebrating. So, whether you’re discovering a new favorite or revisiting a classic, let this playlist be a reminder of the power and impact of women in music.