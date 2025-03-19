‘WICKED’: More Than Just A Musical, What We Can Learn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Red ruby slippers, a yellow brick road, and a beautiful pink benevolent witch to guide us on our journey – these are all things that any kid growing up in the 2000s can easily recognize. But if you’re anything like me and happen to be a musical enthusiast, theater kid, or even just appreciate a good melody, you’ve seen the new movie WICKED Part One.

What Is It About Anyway?



Wicked follows the untold story of the so-called Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba), her upbringing, an unlikely friendship with Glinda, the good witch, and, of course, a forbidden romance. While this story obviously teaches us the magic of friendship and fills our hearts with joy as we watch women grow, there’s so much more than what meets the eye when it comes to Wicked.

Diversity and Discrimination

Wicked stars Elphaba, a singled-out green girl who is unlike any other kids her age and faces a difficult upbringing because of the color of her skin. Not only is she neglected by her father and ridiculed by the kids at school, but she also endures many stares simply because the unfamiliarity of her appearance frightens others. At the beginning of the musical, Elphaba wanted nothing more than to be like everyone else, declaring that she hopes the Wizard will change her skin tone. However, it is not until she makes friends at Shiz (her university), that she connects with Glinda, and realizes that the problem was never her. She learns a powerful lesson — teaching every person of color that they are perfect exactly as they are. In the end, she wouldn’t trade being green for anything in the world. Elphaba portrays self-acceptance beautifully, especially for young girls who are people of color and may be struggling with beauty standards.

Female Friendships

Going hand in hand with self-acceptance, one thing that keeps this world moving is women supporting women. Throughout the movie, the two witches form an unbreakable bond, evolving from initial animosity to a deep desire to protect each other from anything and everything. Female friendships heal the soul like an invisible string – someone who understands exactly what you’re feeling, knows precisely what you need, offers a hand you can always hold, a laugh you can always recognize, and a heart you can always count on. This is beautifully expressed in Wicked when Elphaba is invited to Oz to see the Wizard. She knows she needs her best friend, and with just one sentence, Glinda is by her side – always. These two women support and want only the best for each other, even if they do not always see eye to eye. When Elphaba decides she must stand against the Wizard, while Glinda is too afraid, they do not resort to anger but instead share a heartfelt farewell. Glinda wraps Elphaba in a coat as she leaves, while Elphaba invites her to come along, both ultimately wishing, “I hope you’re happy in the end.”

Bravery and Accountability

When Elphaba and Glinda arrive in Oz, they soon uncover the truth about the deceitful Wizard. He offers Elphaba everything she has ever wanted — a home, love, and praise — but she rejects it all, choosing instead to stand for what is right, and for those who cannot stand up for themselves. Elphaba cannot bear the reality that the Wizard is behind such wrong-doing and refuses to stay silent, even if it means standing alone. This becomes a powerful lesson for viewers, as Elphaba serves as an enduring inspiration for advocacy in today’s world.

Privilege And Empathy

At the beginning of the story, we meet Glinda, a well known, beautiful, popular protagonist who is more well off than most of the students at Shiz, just by looking at her absurd amount of luggage and belongings. Glinda in this case can be considered as the privileged representation in this story, she expects madam marble to be amazed with her and enroll her immediately into her class as well as even set new rules for herself. This is the reason her and Elphaba do not get along at first; Elphaba is naturally talented and full of wonder which overshadows Glinda. Being human, Glinda shuns, picks on and ignores Elphaba because when people grow up differently sometimes it’s hard to understand where another person is coming from or even feel comfortable around them when they come from a different social group as you. But privilege and apathy should not go hand and hand. This dynamic shifts in Glinda after she gives Elphaba a chance at the ball and realizes, deep down they are more alike than different. We as individuals should use our advantages to speak for marginalized communities just as the other students at Shiz started to accept Elphaba after Glinda did.

All in all, Wicked is not only a story filled with wonder, but also one rich with morals, love, heartbreak, and growth. I think it’s fair to say this musical has left a handprint on our hearts and will continue to empower individuals everywhere to believe in themselves, be brave, patient, kind, and hardworking — but most of all, to stand for what they believe is right.