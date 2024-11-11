Why Your Period is Irregular (And How to Get it Back on Track)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

If an irregular period isn’t one of the defining tragedies of girlhood, I don’t know what is. When the days fly by without that familiar Aunt Flo, it can be scary. When you know you’re not pregnant, it’s even more of a mystery. Around 14-25% of women face irregularities with their cycle.

Whether it’s a missed period, heavy bleeding, spotting, or an extremely long period, anything abnormal could cause concern. While tracking the facts of irregular cycles, I spoke to Texas State health professional Dr. Sarah Doss.

WHAT CAUSES IRREGULAR CYCLES?

A slew of medical conditions and hormonal factors impact the menstrual cycle. “Those include polycystic ovary syndrome or (PCOS), diabetes, thyroid conditions, and sometimes eating disorders,” Doss tells Her Campus. “Female athletes sometimes experience interruption in the menstrual cycle and missed periods due to low levels of body fat and stored estrogen.” Changes in hormones, nutrition, contraceptive usage, and stress can also be root causes.

HOW TO SUPPORT YOUR CYCLE

There are several ways to take action when your period doesn’t. “The same habits that promote health in general will also support a healthy menstrual cycle,” said Doss. “Those include nutrition (a diet high in fruits and vegetables as well as lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids), regular physical activity, stress management, and adequate sleep.”

Hormonal Imbalances: This is the phrase most touted to explain the causes of an irregular period – and for a valid reason. Hormones regulate the menstrual cycle, so irregularities most likely have hormonal roots. “Hormonal interventions like pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs) can be highly effective in treating menstrual irregularities,” said Doss. “IUDs that contain hormones are particularly helpful for treating painful and heavy periods.”

Stress: It’s a part of life that nobody quite gets rid of, but you can always reduce it. Stress reduces estrogen and increases cortisol, a disastrous combination that could lead to a delayed or missed period. Stress also affects ovulation; this response is your body reaffirming that pregnancy during this time isn’t ideal.

How do I fix this? Decreasing stress is easier said than done, but a little goes a long way. Methods like deep breathing, yoga, meditation, getting optimal sleep, and exercising can alleviate stress.

Heavy Exercise and Low Body Weight: Frequent intense workouts can not only lower your reproductive hormones, but they can also bring your body fat dangerously low when paired with poor nutrition. The National Institute for Health says that most women need a body fat of 22% to sustain a normal period.

How do I fix this? Simply lessening the intensity of those workouts while eating an optimal diet can reduce period problems. Consider switching to or adding lighter forms of exercise like yoga, pilates, swimming, and strength training.

Obesity: Being overweight can cause high levels of hormones like estrogen, insulin, and leptin, triggering the imbalance that causes irregular periods. Obesity can lower fertility and even make it harder to get pregnant when using in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

How do I fix this? Eating a nutrient-rich diet and exercising to sustain healthy weight loss can help with the irregularities you may face.

THE WARNING SIGNS YOU SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR

An extreme period is nothing to tolerate. “Any significant change in your menstrual cycle could indicate a medical condition,” said Doss.“If your period is late, take a pregnancy test.”

Sometimes the worse your symptoms are, the more anxious you feel. Don’t let that disempower you from taking hold of your health. “If you have heavy bleeding (need to change a pad or tampon every hour for 4 hours or more), do not wait longer – go ahead and make an appointment,” said Doss.

“If heavy bleeding occurs with other symptoms like severe pain or lightheadedness/feeling like you might pass out, you need to seek medical care right away,” said Doss. “In that case, go to a nearby walk-in clinic or emergency department.” Even the smallest of symptoms can be a big deal if they are long-term. “If you have a minor change (like irregular spotting or skipped periods) that goes on for more than a couple of months, schedule an appointment for evaluation with your medical provider.”

IN THE END…

Having an irregular period every once in a while is normal. It’s your body’s way of responding to a stimulus. While you may not be on an exact day-to-day calendar, you can track your period and ovulation to determine the state of your reproductive health. It’s critical to speak to a doctor if you notice any significant changes in your cycle (you might even want to take that pregnancy test!).

Know your body, and do what’s best for your body. A healthier, more consistent you is never unattainable.