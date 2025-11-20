Why The Holidays Are So Weird in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we get older, the Christmas spirit has seemingly started to fade away. I am willing to bet that a lot of us feel this dread because of the fact that we just simply got older and understand the work that goes into making Christmas feel somewhat like what it used to. Now, I am not insinuating that Christmas is a time to feel dreadful and mad at the world because it’s not! I love Christmas, the weather, the vibes, and the activities that come with it. I’m just saying that it doesn’t feel the same as it used to.

Why Holidays Feel Different in College

One thing that was shocking to see was when I was last-minute shopping for my Halloween costume, and every store I walked into was already putting out Christmas decor… on Oct. 30! This leads me to my next point: Is Christmas being pushed down our throats? Sorry if that is vulgar, but for real, I feel like when I was little, Christmas only happened in December, not October, November, AND December. Who decided that once Halloween is over, to just skip over Thanksgiving and prepare for Christmas a month and a half early, when the season isn’t even here yet?

Talking about getting older and how the idea of Christmas isn’t innocent and all fun and whimsical anymore, I’m going to shine the spotlight on the concept of Halloween, as we’ve gotten a bit older. When was the switch where Halloween went from knocking on your neighbor’s front door saying, “Trick or Treat!” and collecting candy that you could eat until you felt sick, to dressing promiscuously and having an excuse to drink all weekend? I get that part, it probably is because we are young and in college, but I never once thought, “Oh, I am so excited for Halloween.” Or maybe I did, but just not in the same way as I did when I was 10. But that just means that when we get older, we will be the ones handing out the candy at the front door; never again will we have the innocence to cutely ask for candy at our grown age.

Losing the Christmas Magic as We Grow Up

Getting older also means understanding the effort that used to go into Christmas by your family when you were little. As soon as you knew Santa Claus wasn’t real, there was really no use in pretending like he or the North Pole existed. The day that I found out my Elf on the Shelf didn’t fly from my house to the North Pole, and back, every night to report my behavior to Mr. Claus was news to me, just for it to be my wonderful mom moving her every night the whole time.

My favorite thing about the holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving, is the way that they bring everyone together. Friends are hosting friendgivings and doing Secret Santas, families are gathering and spending time together, and even strangers and people in passing will grant you a “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas.” But that always goes back to my point about the holiday spirit only being late November to the end of December; that’s the only time people connect, not during October and early/middle November. Regardless, it’s just a cheerful time to be around others.

So, I’m saying all these negatives about Christmas, or maybe just the way society views it now, but to get rid of my self-proclaimed bah humbug-ness, I will be engaging in more Christmas festivities during this holiday season. I want to go ice skating, binge Christmas movies, and wear mittens, even if it is still 75 degrees outside or higher. Maybe walk through a Christmas tree wonderland or attend any town festivities happening during then, and decorate my apartment. It’s my new Christmas bucket list.

Final Thoughts on Holidays in College

What I have taken away from this article is that I still love Christmas, I have many good memories of Christmas, and I know I will make many more. My point is just that it’s too early for it to be enjoyable! That time, right before Thanksgiving up until Christmas, will be the right time to start celebrating, in my opinion. I know this kind of defeats the point I was making because it may still be too early when you’re seeing this, but Happy Holidays to everyone!