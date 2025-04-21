Why Do I Lowkey Wish I Was A Millennial?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I have been absolutely bumping the Indie Sleaze playlists carefully crafted by 2011-2015 music lovers, and it has me thinking, damn, I totally would have been born at least six years early. I mean, one of my favorite bands is HAIM, and I specifically fell in love with them in 2013. I wasn’t even 10 yet, but even my young self understood the importance of millennial music – and I mean that with the most sincerity and appreciation. Now that I’m older, I’m a little disappointed… actually, distraught that I wasn’t at least 16 in 2012.

I know I’m not the only one who has seen the TikTok videos that also romanticize being a teenager earlier in time, soaking up the very best of all the early 2010s had to offer. Of course, we experienced the 2010s in our childhood; we had it all, and it molded us as an entire generation, but maybe it would’ve been a little better if we experienced it during our teenage years. Could you imagine being in college when Pitch Perfect came out? Or being at the club when the most prolific bangers were being produced? Of course, I appreciate being a Gen Z(er), but I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t yearn for some of the millennial lifestyle.

As one of the younger kids, I was always hanging around the older kids in my family, taking in their music, movies, and media taste. Downloading it into my psyche and creating a massive influence on my future self – aka me right now. So, in a perfect world, my freshman year of college would’ve been in 2013. I would be employed at Panera Bread or some other chill cafe, leaving my disposition scathed from unpleasant customer interactions. I would have walked through the college campus blasting “Disparate Youth” by Santigold (I just had to name-drop that song in case you weren’t convinced I have earned my millennial credibility), and I would be utterly content.

Honestly, now that I’m putting more thought into this desire, and I’m also putting myself out here, please don’t make fun of me because I know that millennials can be cringe. I think it stems from my desire to go back in time and my absolute obsession with nostalgia in my childhood. I’m thinking that if I were a millennial, I could appreciate what I love about my childhood so much more because I would be experiencing it from a much older point of view and mindset. I know it’s probably irritating to hear me mention nostalgia every time you hear from me, but I’m sorry, that’s just what you get.

Luckily, I think the best parts of millennial culture are having a resurgence…No, I’m not talking about the fashion, the hairstyles, or the makeup. I’m talking about the heart of millennialism that I adore: the music and aesthetics. Indie Sleaze is making a comeback, and honestly, I’m not sure it ever left, but it just got a little subdued by the emerging trends of the new generations. With the new HAIM song and conversations pushing for people to be a little messy and thrive on the unput-togetherness of life, we are moving in the right direction. All we need to keep it progressing is messy makeup, a little more authenticity, embracement of the grunge aesthetic mixed in with your own flair, and a little political (actually a lot) skepticism.Until I unlikely get a time machine, I will continue to listen to indie music, watch Pitch Perfect, and pay for overpriced coffee. I encourage you and everyone else to embrace the millennial aesthetic, brush up on indie sleaze, and transport yourself into the best of the era. I know that’s what I’ll be doing as I approach the dreaded adult world (I’m still manifesting that fame though, so let’s see what I can make happen before my impending graduation date) – and if you need a soundtrack to help guide you…you already know I got you. Bye for now. #loveya