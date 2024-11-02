This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

The highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, will be released on March 18, 2025. Author Suzzane Collins has confirmed that the book will feature young Haymitch Abernathy and center the 25th annual Hunger Games. The internet is already buzzing about casting rumors, some speculating that Mike Faist will play Haymitch, others hoping Walker Scobel will be cast. There is no confirmation of any casting, but personally, I would love to see Tom Glynn-Carney, the actor known for his role of Aegon in House of the Dragon. Though, I wouldn’t be opposed if they just used CGI to make Woody Harrelson look young.

The Hunger Games covers have always conveyed evolution, with the Mockingjay transforming over the original trilogy to symbolize freedom. In Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the cover features a snake and jabber jay, while Sunrise of the Reaping’s cover shows the two creatures locked in combat, hinting at the novel’s themes. The fact that the prequel covers are following a similar pattern has made the internet theorize that there will be three prequel books, the last being Finnick Odair’s game.

Sunrise of the Reaping takes place during the Second Quarter Quell, where twice the usual number of tributes were selected, making the games deadlier. In Catching Fire, Katniss and Peeta watch old Hunger Games tapes and learn about Haymitch Abernathy’s brutal victory in an arena that was described as a beautiful green meadow, with a wooded forest to one side and snowy mountains to the other. The 25th games had one of the deadliest arenas, with nearly everything being poisonous: food, water, and flowers.

The novel will feature a young Mrs. Everdeen, Katniss’ mom, and her friend Maysilee, the original owner of the Mockingjay pin, a symbol of resistance that’s woven throughout The Hunger Games franchise. The book is expected to draw strong parallels between Katniss and Haymitch, and between their allies, Maysilee and Peeta, providing a richer understanding of rebellion and survival in Panem’s history.

Haymitch forms an alliance with Maysilee Donner. Haymitch’s clever use of a forcefield to defeat a Career tribute marks a key moment, earning him the Capitol’s hatred and tragic retaliation.

District 12 tributes have always been rebels. Lucy Gray Baird, the first victor from District 12, defied the Capitol in her Games, and Haymitch followed in her footsteps. Haymitch used the arena’s forcefield to his advantage during the Second Quarter Quell by throwing his ax at it, which caused it to rebound and kill the career that had cornered him.

The Capitol, feeling disrespected by his tactics, retaliated by killing his family and girlfriend, a story that promises to make this prequel an emotional read. The Mockingjay is a symbol of rebellion. It was revealed in Catching Fire that the iconic pin that Madge gave Katniss was originally owned by Madge’s aunt, Maysilee.

With Sunrise of the Reaping, Collins promises another profound dive into Panem’s dark history, focusing on the themes of rebellion, sacrifice, and survival. Haymitch’s heartbreaking backstory will reveal the trauma and losses that shaped him into the bitter, disillusioned mentor we know and love. Readers can most likely expect a series of tragic events that gradually break Haymitch’s spirit. The prequel will reveal his evolution into the hardened, cynical alcoholic introduced in the original series.