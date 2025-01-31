The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“What makes me happy?” It’s a question you may or may not ask yourself on a regular basis – a question that sparks your brain into realizing what really makes you happy deep down. What if you don’t know what makes you happy? What is stopping you from finding your undiscovered happiness? I want to say, “do what makes you happy!” but it can be hard.

However, there are ways that I believe you can find happiness within yourself. And that is with these two rules that I have been using for myself lately. People are going to judge you anyway, so do what makes you happy. That is one of my favorite sayings because it is so true. It is one of the only ways I believe you can find happiness and peace in yourself, because when you stop caring about what others think of you, it is instantly freeing.

If you want to try out a new style but are scared people won’t like it, just do it. You want to say what’s on your mind? Just do it. Once you start doing things for yourself, new opportunities will come and the growth will be astronomical. It isn’t just yourself holding you back, it can be other factors as well. Whether it’s you stopping that growth, or a separate factor, once you identify the negative holding you from reaching your own personal goals, you’ll once again feel instantly free.

If you have an outside negative obstacle in your life, it can be a little trickier to handle, but as long as you put yourself and your well-being first, everything will end up okay. I’m not saying these ways are guaranteed, but it has been what has helped me lately. Although it may sound selfish, it is important to prioritize yourself and your happiness over others for a change. Live for yourself, is what i’m trying to say. Choosing yourself will always win in the end. So, what makes you happy? Maybe now is the time to discover it for yourself.