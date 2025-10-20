Welcome To San Marvelous: The Best Restaurants, Businesses & Events (According To The College Kids)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

San Marcos, Texas, has got to be among the most perfect college towns. With its bustling river culture, proximity to major cities like Austin and San Antonio and a University culture that gives back to the locals, it’s no wonder we call this place home. After spending four years here, I think it’s time to compile my own list of must-see establishments deep in the heart of Texas State.

Restaurants

Every college town has its student favorite spots for late-night eats, brunch study dates, and family visits. These three are a cut above in my opinion.

Pho Tran 88

Located right on the San Marcos square, Pho Tran 88 is a student – and local – favorite. Whether you want a big, cozy bowl of pho or a refreshing banh mi, this Vietnamese mom-and-pop is bound to impress. Pho Tran has been the centerfold of many a first date, post-final treat, and once a February freeze visit throughout my college career. Whenever I’m feeling down or just need something filling, there is nothing I crave more than a bowl of their ‘P3’ – a beef pho.

It’s not just college students who love this place; my own parents beg me to take them whenever they’re in town. Even if it means precarious parking and – on one occasion – possible towing.

Kerbey Lane

While not a San Marcos exclusive, Kerbey Lane is a Central Texas treat. I cannot think of a better spot for warm, buttery pancakes or savory burgers – even the occasional steak! I have visited Kerbey with friends, family, and even former teachers of mine. Their infamous Kerbey Queso even has my five-year-old brother drooling

Their San Marcos location is particularly special with its riverside seating and view. Some of my favorite memories include sitting by the window during a bitter winter morning – watching the steam from the river as it flows. It’s a great reminder of how beautiful San Marcos is even during the lunch rush.

The Sweet Spot

While new to town, The Sweet Spot has absolutely carved a spot in the hearts of San Martians and TXST Students alike. Its Mean Girls theme hits the nostalgia bullseye, and its panaderia-esque menu draws a whole new audience to these distinctly Mexican-inspired treats. The Sweet Spot is hands down my favorite place on the square. I go with my friends to study, get a quick bite, and often just talk. As women and female-presenting people, it can be difficult to find places that feel built for us – but The Sweet Spot is.

Aside from their cafe menu, they host cake decorating classes and coffee clubs for the community. It’s businesses like these – that give back – that make San Marcos what it is.

Businesses

San Marcos proudly stands behind its “shop local” campaign and for good reason. Almost every small business in town gives back to the community, supports students through internships or collaborations, and builds the culture of San Marcos overall. These are just a few of my favorite shops in town.

Rhinestone Cowboy

Talk about curated vintage! I am an avid vintage fashion fan, and Rhinestone Cowboy has been my go-to shop this past year. With an ever-rotating selection, amazing customer service, and prices that DON’T make me want to run home crying, it’s truly hard to beat.

I love bringing my friends here whenever they want to explore new styles or just to admire the artistry of the clothes. It helps that we get offered drinks – alcoholic and NA options – and get to engage in amazing conversation about fashion with employees.

The Price Center

Letting my Greek life roots seep in for a minute – I LOVE the Price Center! It is an absolutely gorgeous venue in Downtown San Marcos that has been serving the San Marcos and TXST community for years. Weddings, fashion shows, art installations – you name it, and the Price has done it. The beauty of the venue aside, its real charm is its work as a community center.

As social chair of my fraternity, I held every formal event at The Price Center, and that relationship has continued on. The Price values every client and visitor, truly adding to the San Marcos community.

Events

Coming from a smaller, individualistic community, I found that San Marcos was my first introduction to city-wide events. It’s fascinating to see entire city blocks transform for homecoming or mermaid festivals, and even smaller things like a simple summer night. As a college student, I find that these events help me feel welcome and comfortable calling this place home.

Saturday Farmer’s Market

While not a new concept, you can’t talk about city events without mentioning San Marcos’ farmers’ market. Every Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the square transforms into bakery stalls, craftsman booths, and community bonding. The farmer’s market is an excellent place to find new local businesses as well!

Art Squared

On the second Saturday of every month, San Marcos’ courthouse square is transformed into an artist showcase. Local artists and craftmakers set up shop to display, share, and sell their art, which can be anything from sketches to handmade D&D dice. Passersby are encouraged to stop by the farmer’s market to get a drink or snack before they peruse the shops. Many TXST students find themselves operating these booths, as well, encouraging young entrepreneurship.

Summer in the Park

Every Thursday night during San Marcos’ summers, Plaza Park gets roped off for live bands, local businesses, and community members to sit back, relax, and enjoy a margarita. Typically, San Marcos’ parks are alcohol-free, which is what makes SITP so appealing. Every week, there’s a new band, a new drink to try, and a new night sky to soak in.

As we enter adulthood, summer becomes less magical. Summer in the Park brings that magic back.

As my four years in this little slice of heaven come to a close, I feel the need to share as much as possible about this place. There is not one thing, one place, that makes San Marcos special–it’s a group effort. Every restaurant, business, and event adds to the marvel of San Marvelous, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.