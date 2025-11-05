We Made a Betrayal List So You Don’t Have To: Her Campus TXST Edition 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure all of us chronically online people have seen everything about these “Betrayal lists” all over the internet, where you call out the people, habits, and minor inconveniences that have wronged you one too many times. From exes to everyday campus struggles, the betrayals are both personal and painfully relatable.

My curiosity got the better of me, so I asked my fellow Her Campus girls that burning question…What’s on your list?

What I got back was a mix of humor, heartbreak, and some serious scooter-related trauma. Whether your villain origin story lives in Alkek, your iCloud storage, or with an ex (of all kinds). There is definitely comfort in knowing we are all fighting the same battles, silently, angrily, and occasionally on the quad.

People On Scooters, Our Shared Enemy

Some betrayals are universal. For this campus, the top offenders are clear: scooters.

“Student athletes on scooters around campus are being menaces.” — Betty Boop

“People in scooters on campus 😡😡.” — Piscis!

“People who ride scooters on campus.” — ‘Scooter Crimes 101’

“Scooter and bicycle riders on campus.” — Anonymous

“Loud annoying trucks that don’t use their turn signals.” — Anonymous

If you’ve ever had to dodge a speeding scooter on the quad, you probably understand the collective frustration. The campus scooter epidemic, it seems, has made its way to everyone’s betrayal list, including mine.

Exes, Ex-Friends, and The Ghosts of Roommates Past

Of course, no betrayal list would be complete without a few personal callouts.

“My ex situationship of 7 months.” — Marissa

“My freshman roommates Lexi and Mal 😍😍 they stole my clothes, weed, my alcohol, my mic.” — Pretty Princess P

“Male-centered friend groups.” — Kiki

“Lack of communication.” — Miranda

Whether it’s messy relationships, toxic dynamics, or freshman-year chaos, these are the betrayals that stick, and apparently, still sting.

Pop Culture, and Oddly Specific Enemies

Beyond campus drama, students shared a few pop culture villains and everyday irritations that earned a spot on their personal betrayal lists.

“Colleen Hoover.” — Kayleigh

“Dave Portnoy!!!!!!!!!!!!!” — Ally Dickinson

“iPhone storage (literally always have to pay for more 😭).” — Anonymous

“The shower curtain touching me.” — Kenna

“Being rushed.” — Alyssa B<33

“GERALD JACOB DEROCHE THE FIFTH… or Robert Buckland.” — High School Sweetheart

The betrayal list trend might seem like another fleeting TikTok moment, but it captures something real: the small (and sometimes huge) frustrations that shape our lives.

Whether your #1 is a scooter menace, a messy ex, or your cursed phone storage, one thing’s for sure: everyone’s got a betrayal worth listing.

I’m sure you must be wondering what’s at the top of my list?

“Fake people of any kind, just be you” — Zoie <3

So, what’s on your list?