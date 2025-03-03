Unpacking The Hidden Messages In Olivia Rodrigo’s Music: A Deep Dive Into Her Songwriting Genius

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s songs are packed with hidden references and little clues that make her music even more fun to decode. Whether it’s pop culture shoutouts or personal stories, there’s always something new to catch with every listen.

The Beginning

Olivia Rodrigo went from Disney star to global pop sensation in what feels like no time, thanks to her breakout album SOUR in 2021. With her angsty, relatable lyrics and catchy hooks, she quickly became a voice for Gen Z – but there’s more to her music than what meets the eye. Her songs are littered with hidden references that take a few listens to fully catch. Olivia is one of the queens of musical Easter eggs. If you’re looking to decode her lyrics, here’s a look at some of the coolest hidden gems I’ve found in her songs.

The “Drivers License” Deep Cut

Let’s start with the song that broke the internet: “Drivers License.” Besides being an absolute breakup anthem, the song has some serious hidden layers. If you were as deep into the drama as I was, you’d know the line, “You’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt” is believed (like 100%) to reference Olivia’s rumored ex, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter – the “blonde girl” in question of course. This fueled the drama around their rumored relationships and rocky break ups. It sparked a frenzy among fans trying to figure out who was dating who, making the song even more of a cultural sensation. Even now, all three artists are asked about the background of that song and what it’s really about. 16-year-old me is screaming to know the truth as well.

Pop-Punk Throwback In “Good 4 U”

“Good 4 U” is the ultimate song for when you’re feeling petty – and it’s also packed with pop-punk references. The song gives off major early 2000s vibes, calling back to the sound of bands like Paramore and Avril Lavigne. As much as the song itself is full of references and nods to artists and bands from that era, the music video is the real showstopper. She included references from The Princess Diaries, Jennifer’s Body, Thriller, and even the 1999 film Audition. The nod to Jennifer’s Body is the most recognizable reference with the ending of the video being her in the water just like the scene with Megan Fox in the film.

“Traitor” And The Ultimate Betrayal

If you’ve been through a breakup and felt like you were betrayed, “Traitor” will hit you right in the feels. Olivia’s lyrics about trusting someone, only for them to betray you, cut deep. But here’s the kicker: some fans believe the song is about her falling out with Joshua Bassett. The way she describes how someone she trusted “played it all cool” while secretly being with someone else feels like a major callout to the rumored drama between them. It’s not just a breakup song – it’s a personal dig, and fans can’t get enough of the emotional intensity behind it.

“Deja Vu”

Deja Vu is a song I’ve always felt drawn to, which I think is the low-key Swiftie in me. The song features a reference to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” particularly in the bridge, leading to shared songwriting credits. The song’s core concept of déjà vu is explored through the lens of watching an ex-partner replicate shared experiences with someone new, a theme vividly portrayed in the music video with retro aesthetics and imagery of mirrored moments. A big hidden message is the “I love you” whisper that is embedded within the song, and as with many of Olivia Rodrigo’s music videos, there are many Easter eggs hidden within the “Deja Vu” video.

“Brutal” And The Dig At Fame

“Brutal” is one of the more in-your-face tracks on SOUR, and it’s full of angst, questioning the pressures of fame and adulthood. The line “all I did but try my best, this the kind of thanks I get?” feels like an honest moment where Olivia is calling out the unrealistic expectations placed on her as a young celebrity. What’s really cool here is that it’s an anti-pop anthem that flips the script on the glossy, picture-perfect image of fame we often see in the media. It’s a nod to the darker side of the industry, and fans totally resonated with how real and raw the song feels.

Her Start On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

While Olivia’s pop career has skyrocketed, we can’t forget about her time on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which gave her the platform to show off her musical talent. Songs from the series, like “All I Want” from Season 1, hinted at Olivia’s ability to craft emotional, introspective lyrics that were a precursor to her later hits. “All I Want,” in particular, expresses the longing for a perfect love and the disappointment that comes when it’s unreciprocated – a theme that also carries over into her later work like “Drivers License.” The raw vulnerability in these early songs showed fans that Olivia was more than just a Disney Channel star – she was a real artist.

Additionally, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2, Olivia performed “The Rose Song,” which explores the complexities of love and self-acceptance. The track is deeply introspective, and it’s clear that Olivia was already exploring similar themes of heartbreak and emotional growth that would later define her solo music career.

Discovering the Hidden Layers in Olivia Rodrigo’s Songs

Olivia Rodrigo’s music isn’t just full of catchy hooks and heartache – it’s a treasure trove of hidden references, pop culture shout-outs, and personal messages that keep fans coming back for more. From nods to her favorite artists, to clever callbacks to pop culture moments, Olivia has created a whole world within her songs that are just waiting to be decoded. So, the next time you listen to her tracks, take a moment to see if you can catch all the Easter eggs she’s slipped in. You might just discover something new that makes you love her music even more.