Turning Pages, Turning Heads: Easy Tips To Read More Books

Growing up, I was obsessed with reading. I was that kid who constantly exceeded the checkout limit at the library each week, who always had my nose in a book instead of doing my homework. But in my last year of middle school, the unexpected quarantine cut off my access to libraries and bookstores, and reading lost its magic. By the time the quarantine was lifted, I hadn’t read a single book. My lack of stories felt disappointing and shameful to me, like I had lost a part of myself that made me who I was.

But over the years, I’ve rekindled my love for reading again, and I now read 50 books a year – more than ever before. After having lived a life with books and a life without them, I know reading isn’t just a hobby; it’s necessary for the soul. I want to live in a world where I can ask anyone, “What have you read this year?” and be met with an abundance of passionate responses. If you’ve ever wanted to become a reader but didn’t know where to start, here’s how I made it happen – and how you can, too.

Tip 1: Use The TXST Libby App

Most people I’ve talked to around campus don’t know about this, and it’s making me crash out over how much they’re missing out on. Did you know TXST has a branch with the Libby app?

Libby is a free app that lets you borrow books and magazines digitally. TXST only has audiobooks at the moment, but as a TXST student, I’m proud to say we’ve got a great selection. Lots of the popular books you see on TikTok are on there, free and accessible if you’re a student. Want to read the latest title everyone’s talking about? Chances are, it might be on Libby!

Getting started is easy: download Libby on your phone, search for your university, and sign in with your student login. That’s it! There are no late fees to worry about, nor are there any hassles over having to return the books – Libby automatically takes care of that for you!

It’s perfect for new readers who want to get accustomed to the world of story-telling, and who have too much to do for traditional reading. With TXST’s audiobooks, you can multitask while listening to epic tales unfold, or sample new stories without limit in order to find your favorites!

Tip 2: Find Your Bookish Friends

Did you know that you’re more likely to accomplish a goal when you share it with others? That’s why I suggest finding your book community.

Reading becomes infinitely more fun when you get to share the story with others. Sometimes, my favorite part about reading is getting to have yap sessions over all the drama that takes place in the plot. It’s like getting to gossip without actually talking about anyone.

I recommend joining a book club or finding a book buddy to chat with. At TXST, we’ve got a wonderful community of book lovers called Bookish Cats Book Club.

Tip 3: Romanticize Reading

I love reading, but even I can admit that it sometimes gets boring on its own. That’s why I suggest setting the right mood. Romanticize your reading experience by making a music playlist that fits the vibe of your story, like how a movie soundtrack sets the tone for the scene! A change of environment can also do wonders for your reading goals – sitting in a quaint little coffee shop or on a warm sunny beach makes me feel like I just have to pull out a book.

One really good way to romanticize reading, though, is to shop locally. Small bookstores have that kind of charm to them that no other place can provide. Whenever I take home books from small businesses, it feels like there’s not just a story within the pages, but a story within how I got the books, too.

If you’re a TXST student in San Marcos, I recommend the Green Heron Bookshop! This indie bookshop has a great selection with both new and used books! One argument I often see against shopping locally is that they “never” carry the books that people want to read, but that’s just not true; the Green Heron Bookshop also takes custom orders!

Tip 4: Find Your Genre

If you’re somebody who wants to read but can never seem to get into it, chances are you probably haven’t found the right genre or story for you. Whenever someone tells me they absolutely hate books, I just find that impossible! It’s the same as saying you hate music or movies. There’s no way to hate all of it.

Think about the movies and TV shows you’ve enjoyed and find a common pattern amongst them. All my favorites tend to be full of crime and have a huge cast of characters. Maybe you love shows with romance or suspense, or maybe you love shows with women as the main characters. It can be as broad or specific of a pattern as you want. Next, search up books with this pattern or trope you enjoy. The books you find are going to be just like what you enjoy on the screen, only this time the events take place in your head!

Tip 5: Look For Free Little Libraries

Ever heard of Free Little Libraries? They’re these little book nooks that function like mini-libraries. They follow this “take a book, leave a book” motto, where you exchange one of your books for theirs! This is a super fun way to explore new books free of charge. What I like about it is that there’s not really a due date or time limit on your reading either. When you’re done, you can return your book or exchange it in another Free Little Library nearby!

Free Little Libraries are all over – you just need to know where to look. When you pull up the Free Little Library World Map online, and enter your town or location, you will be able to see all the mini-libraries near you!

The Takeaway

As I mentioned before, reading is for the soul. It is a necessity, not just a fun hobby to pass the time. It’s opened me up to new worlds, both within the pages and in my own life. There is so much to learn from books, and knowledge isn’t just power: it’s freedom. By investing my time in other people’s stories, it’s given me the tools to explore my own life more freely, to articulate myself better and connect the lessons of stories to real-life situations. Just like staying active and eating healthy, reading shouldn’t just be considered a source of entertainment, but instead a foundational part of one’s life. The more people read, the more people will discover about themselves and about the world. I’ve never felt more in tune and present with my life than after reading a really good book. I imagine the world would be so much better if other people learned to gain this feeling from reading, too. That’s why I hope you will take advantage of the tips I’ve shared with you, and discover the power of reading for yourself!