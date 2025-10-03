To Be Cringe Is to Be Free: Do We Have the Same Energy Towards Millennials?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been anywhere near TikTok or Reels this summer, you have definitely heard the phrase, “To be cringe is to be free.” This is the latest mantra of Gen-Z. Whether you are thinking about joining a club, trying out a new style, or showing interest in something deemed ‘nerdy,’ Gen-Z will have your back. But will we keep this energy towards Millennials?

Out With The Old, In With The New

For years, there has been a not-so-silent power struggle between Gen-Z and Millennials. Skinny jeans or baggy? Habits pointed out like, the Millennial pause or the Gen-Z stare. The two have been at odds to call each other out for years. This type of competition is not a new concept; we have seen it time and time again: Boomers V. The Silent Generation, Gen-X V. Boomers, Gen-Z V. Gen Alpha. So, why is Zoomers vs. Generation Y important?

#MillennialMoment

These two generations are Digital natives and revolutionaries of the tech world. Growing up with the rise of social media has changed the way we communicate with the people around us. According to Eram Shaikh’s 2025 study, over 90% of Gen Z on social media, we have become pioneers of the new era of communication. While Millennials have mastered written content like Twitter or Myspace, Gen-Z has paved the way for short-form content like TikTok and Reels. On these, you cannot avoid the countless jabs at millennials, with videos like “millennial core”, a compilation of ‘cringe’ millennial moments featuring things like Disney adults, using exaggerated facial expressions as peak humor, and millennial-specific speech patterns like “smol” instead of “small”.

Open Arms?

Gen-Z has been known to harbor creativity and preach acceptance. “To be Cringe is to be free” encompasses this to a T. As a generation, Zoomers have watched the economic climate constantly change with gas prices rising and housing rates skyrocketing. The current environment, along with the sheer amount of violence in public, has pushed Gen-Z to a more progressive ideology. Though we may forget who was right in front of us through all these changes in the world, the Millennials.

They Walked So We Can Run

Millennials have not only seen and dealt with these experiences firsthand but were also alive to see the shift happen in real time. In the U.S, gun violence is at an all-time high, with the U.S being 2nd in gun-related deaths per year. Looking back, we can see this upward trend started in the 90s with millennials. Not only were millennials the first exposed to such a trend, but they also took the fall with the low employment rates and extremely high rent. According to the National Association of Realtors, “The median first-time buyer age increased to 38 years old this year from 35 last year.”

Not only did they have to bear the weight of these tragedies before Gen-Z, but they also don’t even receive credit for making short-form content what it is today. Millennials made TikTok what it is today by being the first to use short comedy clips like Vine. Vine is a short-form content app that was at its peak in 2015 until its ultimate shutdown in 2016. It is often credited as the grandfather of TikTok. This app was most popular among millennials and is the backbone of Gen-Z humor.

There’s No ‘I’ In Team

So ultimately, Gen-Z to Gen-Z, we need to extend our open arms values to our millennial predecessors and come together. To be cringe and free is what millennials do best. They will rock their skinny jeans and side parts no matter what anyone thinks, that is the freest you can be. Instead of making more cringe compilations and bashing business casual to the club, let’s celebrate those who paved the way for us. Through early social media, questionable fashion trends, and financial burden, Generation-Y is ready to guide us through the chaos.