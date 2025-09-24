Ticket Price Soars While I Stay Poor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lilianna Rodriguez

Beyoncé, Coldplay, and everyone’s favorite Harry Styles. All these music artists have one thing in common, and it isn’t music genres or the awards they have won. But what they made their fanbases do for concert tickets.

We all know the struggle of trying to purchase a ticket for a concert, especially one of a top artist. Yet, why is this process so difficult, and what could be done about it?

Fees

The problem begins with the ticket sellers. Websites like SeatGeek and Ticketmaster are notorious for adding high fees to the original price. These websites will advertise a decent price, yet once buyers go to checkout, additional fees are applied. This is known as hidden fees. Many of the fees give the consumer vague phrases like “Process Fee”, “Convenience Fee”, or “Service Fee” to describe them. This may feel like a scam since it isn’t told at the start. Yet, these fees are distributed between credit card companies, the ticket sellers, and the concert venue.

To combat this problem, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) passed a new law. When ticket companies promote upcoming shows, it is mandatory to disclose the total amount of each ticket, with the fees already added.

Pricing

Over the years, ticket prices have skyrocketed to an all-time high. One of the main reasons is Dynamic ticket pricing. Dynamic ticket pricing occurs when tickets adjust in real-time. If there is a high demand for the tickets, then the prices will increase. Yet, if there is a low demand for the tickets, then the prices will decrease. Many websites use an algorithm to see where other sellers are pricing them and the demand. Recently, a couple of artists, such as Taylor Swift, have stopped using dynamic pricing. Instead, they used the static pricing system. This means that tickets will remain at the same price for the entirety of the sale. It remains unchanged by the demands or other market prices. Staying with a fixed price will ultimately benefit consumers by providing price consistency and fostering trust in the seller.

Ariana Grande is a good example of what the future buyers’ experience could be. Just last week, her pre-sale tickets became live, and I was a part of a long queue line. There was an elevated tension in the queue, not for the prices of the tickets but for the high demand. Once I was able to access the seating options, it was nice seeing the prices staying the exact same the entire time. And, yes, if you were wondering, were you able to get a ticket? YES I DID!!!!!

I hope music artists are seeing the positive effect that fans have when the tickets are fixed and will use this method in their future tours.