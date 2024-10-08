This Song Is Going Viral For Being Jolene’s Side Of The Story

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everybody knows Dolly Parton’s infamous song “Jolene.” The song narrates the story of a woman who is worried that a beautiful woman named Jolene will easily take her husband away from her.

In 1988 Dolly Parton gave listeners the real meaning of this song in a live performance from her show “Dolly,” stating that it was based on real events of her life. For years, Jolene was the enemy, but things have changed. The internet has recently deemed a new Tik-Tok song to be Jolene’s side of the story, and it’s different than you think it’d be.

Willow Avalon, a small country artist from rural Georgia, has a very unique voice, and writes her songs mostly about men she’s loved before. Most famously, a specific man who has done her wrong.

I was introduced to Avalon this summer by my best friend when we saw her perform as an opener for Cage the Elephant at their Neon Pill tour in mid-July. I instantly loved her musical style, which she has stated is inspired by Dolly Parton. Avalons’ song titled “Hey There, Dolly” was advertised on her social media with captions like, “I wrote this song for my idol and forever inspiration.” It’s pretty safe to say that she loves Dolly Parton.

At the concert, she played her unrelease-at-the-time song called “Homewrecker.” Avalon explained the story behind her song, and it’s based off of real events from her life, like Dolly Parton had in 1988. “Homewrecker” tells the story of how she was dating a man that, unbeknownst to her, was married, and how much she hates him after finding out. I loved this song when I heard it for the first time because I thought it was relatable to other women who have gone through something like this before, and I was just waiting for the day that she released it. She released it two months later on September 3, 2024.

In the short time that it has been released, “Homewrecker” has been deemed by listeners to be considered Jolene’s side of the story, which provided a different perspective to the song ‘Dolly’ that painted her as a villain. When you listen to both songs, you can hear how both women can be the victims to the man in the situation. Fans are comparing the songs because in “Homewrecker,” she’s taking a man from another woman, which is exactly what Parton was talking about in “Jolene,” but it’s also telling the point of view from a woman in a similar situation.

Comments on her Tiktoks have pushed the Jolene idea by saying, “Finally Jolene speaking her side” by @mskaycee20 or “This is like a Jolene response,” by @alx.beasty. She herself even posted a youtube reel captioning it “POV: “Jolene’s Song to Dolly Parton.” Everyone is on the wave of calling it Jolene’s side of the song.

Personally, I understand the idea that Avalon’s song could be labeled as Jolene’s side, but the real Jolene was purposely trying to take Parton’s husband, when Avalon didn’t even know. “Homewrecker” is definitely changing the game for Willow Avalon, as she is gaining much attention and fans solely from that song. I’m sure her dreams are being fulfilled, considering her music is being compared to her idol, Dolly Parton.