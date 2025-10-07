The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale Left Me Torn: Here’s What I Think Comes Next

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty was a whirlwind of emotions, love, regret, and difficult decisions that fans have come to love and hate, so of course, I have thoughts. I walked away with one clear belief: this was always Bonrad’s story, and I believe the movie will finally give us the closure we’ve been waiting for. I’m breaking down my reaction to the ending and sharing my predictions for how the story might continue in the upcoming movie.

Where the Finale Left Us

Belly’s final decision may have been controversial to some, but it felt earned. Especially after everything they put poor Connie baby through. All the back-and-forth between the brothers, the series finally leaned into the emotional depth and shared history between Belly and Conrad. Their scenes were raw and honest, and while Jeremiah’s heartbreak can’t be overlooked, I suppose, it’s hard to deny that Belly and Conrad’s bond runs deeper.

That said, the finale didn’t hand viewers a clean, happy ending. Instead, it gave us a glimpse of the pain that often accompanies real love. This storytelling choice left me torn, in a good way. I appreciate that the writers didn’t go for an easy resolution, instead choosing to portray the difficult process of choosing someone not just for the moment, but for the future. Shout out to Miss Jenny Han, we love her.

Why I’ve Always Been Team Conrad

Being Team Conrad means accepting the complicated, brooding, often frustrating side of romance. Conrad isn’t perfect, we all know that, but his growth throughout the series has been undeniable. He’s matured, opened up emotionally, and finally allowed himself to be vulnerable with Belly. Their connection has always had a quiet intensity, one that has survived the ups and downs of teenage heartbreak and family tragedy.

Jeremiah, on the other hand, offered a more carefree, childish feeling for Belly. Jeremiah and Belly to me felt like they were both trying to prove something to Conrad. However, while his love is genuine, it often felt rooted in comfort and timing, rather than the kind of soul-deep connection that Belly and Conrad share. This is why I believe the movie will center on Bonrad’s future together

My Personal Reaction to the Finale

Let me tell you, when I say the finale had me gagged, I mean JAW on the floor, screaming at the TV like a man watching the Super Bowl. Shocked. In awe. As a book reader, I thought I was ready… but nothing could’ve prepared me for what we got. This finale exceeded all expectations, shredding them and delivering something that felt raw, emotional, and completely new. For once, I was going in blind, and honestly? That made the experience even more intense.

As a Connie fan, my heart was healed, then broken and healed again, all in the span of those 79 minutes. What really got me were the callbacks, those subtle nods to earlier moments and lines that tied everything together so beautifully. Especially “Do you memorize every little thing I’ve ever said?” like I died. It felt like the show was rewarding longtime fans while still carving its own path. The emotional weight behind those references hit so much harder after everything the characters have been through. The scene that shocked me the most was definitely the finale montage. If you haven’t seen it, you need to. It was one of those moments that made me have to pause and rewind, to fully take in how intense it was.

Predictions for the Movie

Based on how the show ended, I think the movie will pick up a few years later and follow Belly and Conrad on their next chapter, possibly even their wedding. The finale planted enough emotional seeds to suggest that’s where we are headed next. We might see Belly and Conrad navigating adult life, building something real outside the summer bubble that once defined them.

Of course, Jeremiah isn’t going anywhere. His return is inevitable, and I expect the film to address his emotional fallout from the finale. Whether it’s a dramatic confrontation, a moment of forgiveness, or simply a bittersweet reunion, his presence will be important, but I don’t think he will be a romantic obstacle; he is part of the healing and closure that all three characters need to move forward. I hope they include parts of how they handle a long-distance relationship, and I beg we keep Belly an independent girly. Please, Jenny, don’t make me hate her again.

A Story of Growth, Not Just Romance

Ultimately, The Summer I Turned Pretty isn’t just about which brother Belly chooses, but thank god she chose correctly. It’s about growing up, letting go, and finding the courage to love deeply, even when it hurts. The upcoming movie has the chance to bring this journey full circle. For those of us who have been rooting for Conrad all along, it’s a chance to see a love story come to fruition, not because it’s perfect, but because it’s real.