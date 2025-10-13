The Soundtrack Of Her Campus TXST This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October, it hits me: the playlist slump. The songs that once made my morning walks across campus feel cinematic suddenly sound repetitive. My Discover Weekly starts recommending tracks I already know, and I find myself listening to the same three songs on loop. So, I turned to the girls who always have good taste – the Her Campus TXST team.

From breakup ballads and nostalgic throwbacks to songs that make you feel like the main character, the team shared what’s currently filling their headphones this semester. These picks are full of emotion, rhythm, and just the right amount of fall energy. Whether you need something to blast on your way to class or a soundtrack for your cozy study nights, this list has you covered.

Songs That Make Us Feel Hot

Every girl needs at least one song that makes her feel unstoppable, the kind that turns an ordinary walk to the bus stop into a runway moment. For our girls, these are the tracks that do exactly that.

Makayla (Social Media) – “São Paulo” by The Weeknd ft. Anitta

“I first listened to this song in the car with my best friend. I love to play it when I’m working out or getting dressed. This song honestly makes me feel hot.”

Monkia (Social Media) – “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

“This song is old, but I love the way it makes me feel. It reminds me of living life freely and honestly, just taking time out of my day to jam out. It hypes me up and also makes me feel like a main character.”

These songs aren’t just catchy, they’re empowering. They remind us that sometimes confidence comes from the perfect playlist, one that makes you feel like the lead in your own story.

Sad Girls, Romantic Girls, Reflective Girls

Then there are the songs that hit a little deeper. The ones that make you think, reminisce, or even cry a little, but in a comforting way.

Rebecca (Marketing) – “Goodbye” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Currently going through a breakup, and this song is keeping me going. Feeling optimistic and happy, and like everything happens for a reason!! Favorite place to listen to it is in the car and windows down!!”

Ella (Social Media) – “Waltz (Better than Fine)” by Fiona Apple

“I love this song because Fiona Apple is meant for a thought daughter, such as myself, and was created to make me feel the perfect amount of delusion abt my life!! This song is perfect for a ponder session to romanticize the nothingness. My mommy put me on to Fiona Apple and her fav songs!”

McKenna (Social Media) – “Higher” by Rihanna

“I like this song because it’s so emotionally powerful, raw, and it feels super personal. It feels like a super intimate drunk confession that she made into a song and it’s just too good. I love to sing this song alone in my car all the way up!! I found this song when listening to her album, ANTI in high school and from the first time I heard it, it triggered something in my brain.”

Whether it’s Fiona Apple’s introspection or Sabrina Carpenter’s optimism, these songs prove that vulnerability can be just as empowering as confidence.

Vibes and Nostalgia

Some songs feel like fall sunsets, warm, a little wistful, and perfect for a drive. These songs capture that exact energy.

Caitlyn (Social Media) – “Garden” by SZA

“I love listening to this song when I’m driving or when I’m with friends. I like listening to it because it’s catchy, and I found it listening to SZA’s album a while ago; it just never left my playlist.”

Fabiana (Marketing) – “Santa” by Rauw Alejandro

“I love how upbeat it is. I usually listen to it when driving home or to work!”

Maya (Marketing) – “There Is a Light that Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

“I love this artist and all their songs rn because it is all fall vibes. I found this artist from a movie – 500 Days of Summer. I listen to them while I’m studying or walking to class.”

There’s something timeless about nostalgia. Whether it’s The Smiths echoing through your AirPods or a song that reminds you of a past concert, these picks capture the beauty of slowing down and remembering where you’ve been.

Electronic Energy

For some of us, music is motivation. These are the songs that make the everyday feel like something exciting is about to happen, even if you’re just running errands or heading to the library.

Danna (Social Media) – “Desert Night” by RÜFÜS DU SOL

“It tricks my mind into thinking that I’m about to do something fun. I love listening to it at pregames more than anything, and I found it through shuffle.”

Pamela (Social Media) – “Lose My Head” by RÜFÜS DU SOL

“I like this song because I vibe with this genre. I usually listen to it while driving, and I found this song because it’s from the same album as another song I love.”

These songs bring energy, rhythm, and a sense of anticipation. They’re the kind of tracks that make even the most ordinary day feel cinematic.

The Final Note

Whether you’re blasting Sabrina Carpenter on your way to class, dancing to Outkast in your room, or pretending you’re in a Lana Del Rey music video during a late-night drive, there’s something in this playlist for every mood.

Music has a way of marking moments in our lives; the soundtracks to friendships, heartbreaks, and everything in between. The Her Campus TXST girls’ selections remind us that the right song can shift your entire day.

So if your playlists have been feeling flat lately, consider this your sign to refresh. From breakup ballads to serotonin-boosting throwbacks, the Her Campus TXST team has built the perfect fall soundtrack for every kind of girl. Grab your coffee, open Spotify, and hit play on your HCTXST Listens moment.