The First School Shooting Republicans Care About: Charlie Kirk’s Death & Its Impact On American Universities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leo Calderon

On September 10th, American news was once again flooded with information about a school shooting. Televisions, phones, and radio shows were all clamoring to discuss the injured, the motive, and asking what happens next. Internet users quickly fell into heated debates on gun control, morality, and whether or not this shooting even matters.

Of course, next to no one had their eyes on the students of Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado. The appeal was all on Utah Valley University – almost exclusively, Charlie Kirk. If you’re out of the loop, Kirk was a right-wing influencer and co-founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) – a non-profit that advocates for conservative politics on university campuses. Kirk would often tour American universities as a representative for TPUSA, offering debates and Q&As for students. It was at a routine rally of his that Tyler Robinson made the fatal blow.

For the first time in a long time, or at least the first time I’ve seen it, republicans clamored for justice regarding a school shooting. Right-wing politicians, voters, and influencers alike all begged for empathy and action regarding Kirk’s death – some going as far as to call for the death penalty.

As this political clamoring made its way down to young voters, Texas State’s own TPUSA chapter organized a memorial for Kirk, which was held on September 15th on the campus’ quad. This gathering comes after a series of updates to the university’s ‘expressive activities’ policy, which have been met with high criticism from students and alumni. With these changes in mind, I’m sure most TPUSA members present simply shared messages of grief and sympathy – ‘Rest in peace Charlie Kirk’ and ‘We love you Charlie’ being popular signs. However, the chapter president did display a sign comparing Kirk to MLK – despite Kirk never advocating for significant social progress. Soon enough, students reacted to the memorial and aforementioned sign with vitriol. Joining the memorial and transforming it into a debating space, many students targeting the original ‘Kirk = MLK’ signs and their copycats. Among these students, a counterprotester was seen mimicking Kirk’s death and spitting on the memorial. As is typical, this incident was filmed and made its way to Governor Greg Abbott, who called for the expulsion of the student involved. In a response given by University President Kelly Damphousse, Texas State complied.

Texas Tech students also held a similar memorial for Kirk, which was met with similar backlash – and another expulsion called for by Governor Abbott.

As more and more information regarding the UVU shooting unfolds – details on the shooter, his motive, and the political impact – more and more young voters are bringing the facts and their feelings to the floor. The Utah Valley University and Evergreen High School shootings were tragedies – full stop. The trauma endured by witnesses and victims must be legitimized, and we, as a nation, must band together and demand change. This, however, cannot and will not happen if we are afraid to speak out and are punished for doing so. Universities are witnessing the height of this political involvement, for better or worse, and as I write this, I do fear for my security as a Texas State student. I fear we are creating an authoritarian precedent in public institutions, I fear we are validating right-wing extremists, and I fear that I, too, will be a victim of Abbott and Damphousse’s tag-team of terror.