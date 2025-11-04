Texas State Scrap Society Takes Trash Into a Splash of Creativity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From old concert tickets to magazine cutouts and random glitter scraps, Texas State students are turning what others might toss away into art that tells a story, one page at a time

Every Thursday at 5:30 P.M. in Trauth-Huffman Hall, the Scrap Society hosts a weekly meeting for its active members. An average meeting consists of learning the “theme of the day”; the theme guides members on what to scrap about in their journal. Reminders of the monthly schedule and upcoming social events, to then journal materials together.

Abby Kruegerad, a sophomore and the club’s social media assistant, said Scrap Society’s mission is simple, ‘community by crafting.

“I posted on Facebook Marketplace, and I was like, Hey, this is my club.” Said Kelsey Zientek, 21, president and founder of SS. “A lady who lives on Wonderworld Drive cleaned out her craft closet, and so she gave me the supplies.”

Once the selected items have been used to their extent, they collect the items and try to recycle them in the recycle bin in the room; or the executive board members will take them to a sustainability center.

“The stuff you’ll find on the table, if like you’re going, collect something for your piece, it has already been torn or cut or used in some way.” Said Bonnie Lafoon, 18, active member of Scrap Society. “So, you are kinda recycling it to make it fit your piece, really well.”

Many of the members said that they had a large pile of craft material and junk lying around, but didn’t know how to go about using or disposing of them. Until they found Scrap Society.

One active member, Camila Ocho, 18, says being a part of Scrap Society has helped her develop recycling into something creative. She now uses her recycled items in her scrap journal entries.

When the student organization first started in Spring 2025, its inaugural meeting had only 15 students in attendance. However, their social media growth over the semester and summer. The club, on average, has an average meeting attendance of 80 students this Fall 2025 semester. With 100 active member enrollments.

If you are interested in joining an eco-friendly organization or donating any unused items around your home. Reach out to their social media page on Instagram, scrapsocietytxst, to learn more about being a potential new member or donating anything!