Taylor Swift Songs That Are Literally..ME!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“People haven’t always been there for me, but music always has,” -Taylor Alison Swift says.

Not a day has gone by that I haven’t listened to music. I’m the type of person who curates their dozens of playlists on Spotify to a specific mood or occasion. I always run to music no matter what I’m feeling, and Taylor Swift always has the perfect song for whatever I have going on in life. It’s like she’s in my head and knows my emotions, or the exact scenario I’m in. These are the Taylor Swift songs that make me think they were written for me, because they’re so ME!

Taylor Swift

Can I start off by saying it’s so iconic to have your debut album title be your name and pull off a country accent? Because it is.

I won’t continue without adding one of The Eras Tour Houston night two surprise songs! It was rare, I was there, and I do remember it all too well. As I said earlier, she’s literally in my head. To play this song, and remind me that I’m just a girl trying to find a place in this crazy world next to my best friend in our Lover and Reputation outfits… life-changing. It means a lot to me to know that I’m not the only one who feels lost in life from time to time, and isn’t sure how her life will turn out. But that’s okay. Oh, I’m just a girl.

Fearless

There’s something about the Fearless album that ignites a light in my soul. I feel like Taylor when she spins around with her guitar in her cute little fringe dress when I listen to it. It puts the little girl full of joy and whimsy back in me.

Even though this song is a little slower-paced than Fearless itself and the lyrics are a bit somber in the beginning, it just gives me so much hope for myself. It’s exactly what I need to hear: “I’m gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well. This is a big world, that was a small town.” Where I am now is where I need to be, and I need to put my past behind me because I am meant for bigger things, so try and catch me now.

“Daddy’s smart and you’re the prettiest lady in the whole wide world.” My parents are two of my biggest fans, and I don’t think they know that every day with them is the best day. They’ve been there for elementary school lunches, middle school basketball games, and traveled endless miles for high school softball. I can’t forget that they saved me from my college roommate canon event as well, so I am very thankful to live with them even in college. I love them so very much.

Speak Now

Speak Now really gets me in my feelings. However, it makes me feel almost comforted that I’m not the only one who misses that one relationship, or really regrets another.

I wasn’t a huge Speak Now listener until after my junior year breakup, so I guess it came to me when I needed it most. I think before then, my pride was one of my downfalls, and I definitely swallowed it right after. I’ll let you listen to the song yourself, but I do go back to December all the time.

Red

Yes, there is a lot going on at the moment. That’s what I say every time I listen to Red, because why am I feeling 22, then all of a sudden I almost do cry uncontrollably.

I know it’s a bit crazy to go from Back To December to laughing because his friends said she’s better than me, but if Taylor did, then so can I (I am Taylor, too, after all). I wish I could sing because I know my exes would also call me insane for writing songs about them.

#TheyKnewIWasTrouble.

1989

I want to inject this Pop Girl Central album into my veins. 1989 will never go out of style in my household.

Wise words I live by. It’s such a fun song that I can’t help but dance to it and live by it.

The day I posted a 2023 recap to this song, my life changed. This song is so me. It is so my friends and I. It’s so my life. I could totally build a castle out of all the bricks people have thrown my way, but in hindsight, every night with my girls is like a dream. They are my platonic soulmates, so yes, we are the new romantics. I remind them that life is just a classroom, and then we’re all too busy dancing. I love them. I love my people.

Reputation

I want every moment of my life to be my Rep era.

I will proudly say I have the upper hand when it comes to this song. “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.” I do believe in karma, and there’s a lot on my list. Sorry, not sorry.

Lover

My favorite album. If it had more tracks, trust I would be insufferable. I love the Lover album because of the vibes and the colors it radiates. Plus, I love love!

I love being a girl, but damn it is hard. Men get everything in this world: Whatever they want, and they get praised for it. The double standard is actually ridiculous, and the way Taylor can put this into fun but eye-opening lyrics is so incredible. I guess what I’m trying to say is, she makes me feel like I’m the man.

I love Lover, because it has The Archer. No other album has this song that shoots an arrow into me. It’s definitely one of those songs that I hate relating to, but they do see right through me, and all of my enemies started out as my closest friends. It’s a song that I know many others feel as if Taylor gets them.

Unfortunately, I haven’t met my own personal Daylight yet, but the outro of the song speaks to me so strongly. “I wanna be defined by the things that I love. Not the things I hate. Not the things I’m afraid of, I’m afraid of, or the things that haunt me in the middle of the night. I just think that you are what you love.” I live and breathe by this because I’m so full of love, and I want my love to flourish, not be diminished.

Folklore & Evermore

The sister albums are me on a whole deeper level. I didn’t start listening to these albums until around 2023, because I thought they were ‘too sad.’ I should’ve listened sooner, but they did come to me during my sad girl era. I listen to them daily now.

I am so mirrorball. I could write a whole essay about it, so listen to it yourself. I just want you to know that you’ll find me in every line.

I think everyone who truly knows me knows that I am a forgiving and kind-hearted person. Additionally, I’m quite the reminiscing and nostalgia-ridden girl. I miss everyone I’ve ever known who isn’t in my life anymore, no matter the way things happened or ended. I just want them to know that they can always come back to my side, and they’ll always know me.

I used the lines “Long story short, it was a bad time. Long story short, I survived” as my high school graduation post caption to summarize how this song fits into my life. Instead of the wrong guy, I like to think I was at the wrong school. I don’t know how my life would’ve played out anywhere else, but maybe I would’ve been happier.

Those close to me know that my grandparents meant the world to me. I am truly grateful for this song that reminds me their soul lives within me. Not just my Marjorie, my Maria, but also my grandpa, my Silvino. They were practically a second set of parents to me, and I should’ve asked them so many questions. They’re so alive in my head, and I feel them all around.

“Help, I’m still at the restaurant”,

Midnights

The pop industry was saved once again when Mother released a song cleverly naming several different shades of maroon. She’s so brilliant. She’s truly a mastermind.

My hometown was a wasteland that felt like one cage with the biggest of pretenders, and for some, it was perfection and paradise. I guess this is a free shoutout to my ex-boyfriend, who was sunshine, while I was midnight rain. I peer through the window, the deep portal of a time travel of the life and love I gave away to this day.

Not to be too spiritual, but to get spiritual, karma is so real, and karma is on my side. Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not? Taylor Swift says it best with this song.

The Tortured Poets Department

This album is constantly fighting for the first-place spot with Lover, OMG. TTPD got me through the senior year of high school. I owe her my diploma.

Long story short was not the only Taylor Swift song I used to caption my final year of high school. “They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it ’til you make it,” and I did” make it under my senior photos! I was always the girl laughing, no matter what thoughts were swirling through my head, and the boy I was obsessed with avoided me like the plague indeed, but look at me now. I’m a real tough kid who can handle her sh*t. I did so well, even with a broken heart.

Can you tell I hate my hometown, or have I not made it obvious? I feel that no matter the number of times I’ve disassociated from there and explicitly stated that I hate it there, nobody really knows how worthless that town made me feel. Nobody will ever really know but me, I guess. But as I said, I’m nostalgia ridden, because nostalgia is a mind’s trick, so I feel the need to go back every once in a while, as if the good memories will come back as the bad ones do.

This song is what I refer to as the self-sabotager’s anthem. AKA me. I’m better at running away than I am at relationships. I crave comfort, but then suddenly pain once I start something. I look for the littlest leaks like my life depends on it, and it feels like breathing as I escape, but it feels like I’m falling through the ice again right after. Midnight Rain and The Bolter, my girls. Me.

The Life of a Showgirl

I’m so happy Taylor is in love! She is the showgirl. She’s my father figure.

I don’t currently have a guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me, so I’m using this song as a representation of my heart and soul nowadays. I no longer dwell, or let myself fall into a hole again. Every great thing that happens to me is a step in the right direction, and every bad thing is so teeny tiny and something to move past. Those little things are just storms inside a teacup, temporary speed bumps, and failure only brings me freedom.

I can’t wait for more Taylor Swift songs to make my personality. I’m unashamed, and I’ll defend my personal, close bestie Tay Tay until the day I die! I’m excited to hear what the new era will add to my next chapter. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s time to go.