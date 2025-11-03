Student Morale With No Kings, No Professors & No Speech

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t think I will ever run out of material to criticize Kelly Damphousse. It’s draining work, compartmentalizing all of his wrongdoings and slights against professors – specifically Dr. Tom Alter.

Dr. Alter was first terminated on September 10th, after a video of him speaking at an unaffiliated online socialism convention was published online. Damphousse twisted Dr. Alter’s words as “inciting violence” and fired the tenured professor without due process. Alter sued and was temporarily reinstated, pending a due process hearing, following a temporary restraining order issued by a Hays County judge. Despite student protests and the clear violation of Alter’s rights to free speech, he was officially and permanently terminated on October 13th.

Students, particularly students in TXST’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter, were outraged. Protests led by YDSA were held on the campus’s quad, all demanding the reinstatement of Dr. Alter and the protection of our First Amendment rights. This termination followed an expulsion of a university freshman for exercising their right to free speech and a long history of Damphousse refusing to protect students, just right-wing sensibilities. Damphousse’s actions are not only impacting his image among the student body, but also among guest lecturers and researchers. Since September 10th, three guests have already withdrawn from or declined offers to work with the university. TXST students are losing opportunities and viewpoints because of Damphousse’s incessant loyalty to right-wing politics.

Not only are students frustrated with Damphousse – they’re afraid. I’ve had a number of conversations with my fellow students about our frustrations towards Damphousse and the university board, but when asked if they’d like to be interviewed, I’d get the same responses.

“I don’t want to get expelled”, “I want to graduate”, “No”.

When your school’s president feeds out of the tyrannical governor’s hand – how can you not be afraid?

This fearful attitude is not limited to TXST administration; students are intimidated by our federal administration as well. As No Kings protests filled the San Marcos square on October 18th, students and community members alike gathered to protest Donald Trump’s administration. For a moment, there was hope. Signs from veterans stating their devotion to the Constitution, not a man, and citizens reminding us of our forefathers’ words – liberty and justice for all. However, in our internet age, everything is recorded, and how can students protest in peace when TXST has shown words – on or off campus – can and will be used against them?

Morale is low. Students are frustrated, frightened, and growing apathetic. As a theatre major, politics go hand-in-hand with my work, and my professors are terrified. Once again, all those asked declined to be interviewed. Cheeky jokes are made in class about how they can only discuss Charles Darwin and drag for so long, but there is an eerie undertone with each tongue-in-cheek comment.

I am not afraid to criticize my university or my government, but I am exhausted. Until Damphousse defends his students and professors, without bowing his head like a lap dog to Abbott’s demands, there will be no growth. How long until the approval ratings drop to zero, Kelly? I did not commit to a university that oppresses mine and my professor’s voices – I committed to the shining star of Texas.