The rise of #BookTok has caused a surge in readers, but the impact may be more harmful than good.

Lack of Genres Recommended

While #BookTok highlights new authors and books, most recommendations have stuck to two genres: romance and smut. That’s not to say that these two genres are bad; every reader is entitled to their own preferences. However, not paying attention to other genres can prevent readers from gaining knowledge, expanding their understanding of the world, and improving their vocabulary and writing skills through books.

Romance (especially romantasy) books can be a great escape from the real world, allowing readers to stimulate creativity, develop empathy, and reduce stress. Alazne Leon, president of Bookish Cats Bookclub at Texas State University, believes that different genres can offer more than romance.

“It shouldn’t just be romance,” Leon said. “[Romance] is kind of like a can of peaches, there’s other fruit and there’s fresh and better fruit that people could pick.”

When it comes to recommendations on #BookTok, perspective is lost because of the one-dimensional offering of books. This disconnect can sway readers away from learning while reading.

A significant portion of work by Ernest Hemmingway is influenced by his time during World War I and II, giving readers insight into not only what happened during the wars, but also what people might have been feeling.

The same can be said for W.B. Yeats, who wrote poetry throughout the Irish Troubles, and newer writers like Octavia E. Butler and Khaled Hosseini who address issues by combining their own experiences with intricate storytelling.

If #BookTok continues to ignore other genres, it can limit the growth of knowledge in our society and silence the emotions of stories that need to be heard.

Increase in Consumerism and Overconsumption

First gaining popularity during COVID-19, #BookTok now has over 44 million posts with several influencers and creators posting daily content, including book reviews, book recommendations, bookstore hauls, bookshelf setups, and more.

This bookstore renaissance has aided bookstores such as Barnes a Noble to make a comeback.

According to PBS, Barnes and Noble, the U.S.’s largest retail bookseller, nearly opened 60 new bookstores in 2024 and plans to open 60 more stores in 2025. Barnes and Noble CEO James Daunt credits part of the success to #BookTok according to CNN.

The free promotion of several books and authors through #BookTok has made the book industry even more commercialized. Sprayed editions, special editions, exclusive chapters, and never-before-seen illustrations are all incentives book retailers are using to entice readers to purchase MORE books.

The overconsumption of books due to #BookTok has the potential to change the publishing industry by shifting the priority of well-written books to digestible, cheap, and commercialized books.

#BookTok Solution

In spite of its causes, there is potential to effectively use #BookTok for the better.

If #BookTok prioritizes focusing readers on their specific area, the promotions can highlight local bookstores and libraries where books are sold or can be checked out.

“It would be a better shift if book talk went to smaller businesses or smaller bookstores and promoted genres that are not just romance,” Leon said.

Some examples in the San Marcos area include the Green Heron Bookshop and the San Marcos Public Library. Each location offers a connection back to the San Marcos Public: Green Heron Bookshop allows locals to send in requests the San Marcos Public Library has a table of workers’ picks showcasing favorites of people within San Marcos.

#BookTok influencers and creators can strive for change by promoting diverse genres and authors.