Spring Favorites: What I’m Loving This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring upon us, blooming and growth follow our every step. Here are some favorites I’ve found myself constantly turning to during these past few weeks. Whether it’s makeup, hobbies, shows, or clothing–each one plays a distinct role in my wellbeing this spring.

Beauty Favorites

Throughout the colorful months, I’ve leaned more towards a simple, fresh look. And these nail it every time.

Henna Freckles In addition to daily products, I also have a low-maintenance weekly routine on Sunday. This is perfect for my schedule because by clearing time for one day, I get free time the whole week! They’re so easy to use and perfect for trying a new look.

E.L.F. SPF Skin Tint With the sun beaming more often, getting ahead of the SPF application is absolutely necessary! Besides preventing sunburns now, it keeps your skin healthier by preventing long-term damage.

Rhode Pocket Blush in Spicy Marg Gives a coral, natural, blendable blush that looks great on tanner skin. Using this, a brow gel and lip tint are my go-to.



Apparel Favorites

Simple Athletic Dresses These have been a lifesaver when I want to look cute and put together but am feeling lazy. Besides looking great, they’re also functional for activity (and comfort). I love hiking, going to yoga classes, or even wearing them on busy days. I really love Hollister’s styles.

Puma Speedcat Ballets I am not kidding when I say these go with everything. I find myself slipping these on for lecture days, holidays, and dinners. Besides being versatile, they are so comfy and easy to clean. I only have one silver pair right now, and I’m already considering buying another.



Activity Favorites

Farmer & Vintage Markets There’s something so special about getting fresh fruits, veggies and homemade creations at the Farmer’s Market. Here in San Marcos, we have one every Saturday in the square, and each week it has slightly different produce. Besides supporting farmers and small business owners, it’s nice to see my community show up and recognize familiar faces.

Libraries Recently, I visited my hometown library, which made me fall in love with it all over again. It was once an old cottage, with that magical feeling surrounding it. As soon as I got out and saw the butterflies in the front garden, I knew I was in for a treat. I checked out five books, sat and read in my favorite chair there, and even took some flower seeds to plant later.

Tea Parties Who decided that tea parties were out of style? They’re so simple to plan and so very rewarding. I recently went to one sponsored by an organization at Texas State, and it was wonderful. There was fine china, strawberry shortcake, biscuits, tons of teas and drinks and everyone was wearing their spring finest. It felt like indulging in femininity and nostalgia. Tea parties are the perfect way to slow down a busy day and catch up with friends! I have another one planned for this Friday!

Therapy I wanted to make sure I was being transparent about thinking that has been helping me thrive recently-therapy is definitely one of them. I know there’s a bit of stigma about talking about therapy or indulging in sessions. But the truth is, therapy is for everyone (stressed college students especially). No problem is too small, too irrelevant, or too unnecessary to talk about. By seeing a Texas State Counselor biweekly, my stress levels have gone way down, and I’ve been able to tackle hard situations with professional guidance. This is your sign to reach out for help and put yourself first.



Random Favorites

Boba Okay, I’ve never understood the hype around boba until this spring break. In my hometown, we have this boba shop called “Cha Community”, and when I tell you they have THE best strawberry matcha. They whisk the vibrant green powder right in front of you, and the tapioca pears are so soft and chewy. My friend Haley, who was always a boba tea stan, encouraged me to try it more often. And thus I became obsessed. I’m pretty sure we went every single day that week. And now I can’t stop craving it.

Decorated Dates These sweet fruits have become my weakness. I have them for a snack or as a side with my tea. They’re so versatile; however, some of my favorite combinations are almond butter and dark chocolate or dates with Greek yogurt (maybe some sprinkles on top). Definitely give them a try! If you do, make sure to get some higher-quality ones. I recently upgraded, and there was a major taste difference!

Nostalgic shows Spring is the season for enjoying things simply because you love them. And for me, that’s watching shows I’ve loved since childhood. Recently, it’s been Sailor Moon. Something about the predictable plotlines, pretty outfits, and familiarity has made it my go-to watch in my free time.

Soy Candles For some reason, lighting a candle in my room makes it feel so much cozier. And days when I’m really missing my hometown, something simple like a candle that brings comfort to my space here in San Marcos is vital for my well-being. I personally love soy candles because they are non-toxic, last longer, and are less harmful, as they are made with essential oils rather than fragrance.

Nintendo Switch Along with loving nostalgic TV shows, I’ve noticed that I have been picking up my Nintendo Switch more often. I really only play Animal Crossing, but I love the background music that plays as I just roam my island. Right now, I’m building an outdoor cafe for my villagers LOL.



Overall, this spring I’ve been obsessed with anything and everything that makes me feel joyful and confident in myself. It might sound silly, but for me, a good day starts with an outfit I love, self-care, and planning a little adventure or activity for later. Perhaps also sprinkling in some sweet dates or matcha along the way.

What have you been loving this season?