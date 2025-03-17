Spilling Her GUTS & Bringing Back Grunge: Olivia Rodrigo’s Fashion & It’s ‘80s/’90s Influences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

As the anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour passes us by, I want to take a look into her fashion aesthetics and give my own two cents on this ‘90s revival. It’s no secret that Rodrigo is among the “It” girls of the decade and she has absolutely had a huge impact on Gen-Z’s fashion trends. With her ever-so-punky chunky boots and sparkles like starlight, she is definitely putting a vintage bug in the air.

Playfully Pleated Plaid

Plaid, more commonly called flannel, has had a grip on fashion for decades, but has never had a bigger moment than the grunge era with rock artists like Kurt Cobain to pop sensations like Cyndi Lauper sporting the fabric. As classic as a little black dress – it was no surprise that the flannel button-down became such a staple.

When it comes to Rodrigo, I cannot get enough of her skirts! From her tour outfits to her street fashion, Rodrigo knows how to rock a good maxi and mini. During a performance with THE Billy Joel, she donned a tweed plaid skirt with her signature combat boots. There’s something so magical about a modern artist who emulates an aesthetic of the late 1980s performing with an absolute icon of the 1980s (and ‘70s, and ‘90s… and today).

Glitzy Glimmering Glitter

The ‘90s were a time of roll-on body glitter and hair tinsel – both things I am happy to leave behind. Shimmering eye shadow and sparkling silhouettes, however? Ms. Rodrigo has down to an art. I can still remember seeing her 2022 Met Gala look and begging my mom for a new prom dress inspired by it – which I got. The Met Gala was not the only red carpet she sparkled on. Just a month before, she wore a gown from the iconic Vivienne Westwood, another 1990s staple. The cherry on top? The pink, bedazzled outline along the dress.

Off the red carpet, Rodrigo is known for her sparkling and sequined two-piece tour outfits. While being fun and flirty these costumes also serve as a nod to pop princess Madonna – who popularized the bodysuit!

Vintage Vanities

While one could go on and on about Rodrigo’s tour aesthetics and her heartfelt efforts in giving her influences their flowers, there’s no clearer tell of her vintage influences than when she just flat-out wears vintage!

Her red carpet appearances and other instances where she has a tight image to uphold – like visiting the White House in a ‘90s Chanel skirt-suit – are consistently drizzled in this vintage flair. Even more lowkey and intimate events, such as after parties, find her decked out in her best thrift finds. Betsey Johnson is a favorite of hers, wearing slip dresses to events like the Sour Prom after-party and a GUTS pop-up event.

The ‘90s revival has been on the rise for some time now and it’s impossible not to look at Olivia Rodrigo and not see the 2020s – but that’s the charm of it all. A thoroughly modern artist, making music for the modern day, bearing a striking and firm resemblance to our icons of the Gen-X and millennium age. I, for one, cannot wait to see how Olivia Rodrigo’s fashion evolves as she evolves as a person, artist, and fashion icon.