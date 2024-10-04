This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

It’s about that time of year again when we swap out our iced coffees for PSLs and green vines for autumn garland. But you won’t catch me swapping out SPF for anything. Even though the sun is beginning to shy away, sunscreen should still be a vital component of everyone’s morning routine.

While most of us spend less time outdoors in the fall, UV rays don’t just go away at the drop of a maple leaf. UV-A rays, the most damaging of the three types of UV, can even penetrate through windows, so cloudy autumn days don’t put you in a safer position either. UV sneaks in everywhere – from the nail salon dryers you put your hands into, to the car windows on your drive to campus.

The effects of UV rays range from causing premature wrinkles to skin sagging. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop the highly preventable disease of skin cancer in their lifespan.

In comes SPF: The single most important prevention method against the sun from above.

What exactly does SPF do?

There are two primary types of SPF, both with effective ways of preventing damage.

Chemical Sunscreen absorbs the sun’s rays and is the type you’re most likely to see at drugstores. Common active ingredients include avobenzone and octinoxate. Its formula is more blendable and transparent.

Mineral Sunscreen creates a barrier between the sun and your skin to reflect UV rays. Because of that, it’s generally thicker in texture. You will most often see titanium dioxide and zinc oxide as the active ingredients in these SPFs.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Broad Spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. This type of SPF is most optimal and comes in either chemical or mineral.

What number SPF should I use in the fall?

Dermatologists recommend an SPF of at least 30 in autumn. SPF strengths vary, and generally, the higher the number, the better the protection. The difference in strengths is negligible though. SPF 30 blocks around 97% of UV rays, while SPF 50 blocks 98%.

Where should I apply SPF?

You should apply sunscreen to any area exposed to the sun and reapply every two hours when outdoors.

Additionally, adding SPF to any makeup routine is easy; just apply after cleanser and moisturizer, then wait for it to seep into your skin for at least 15 minutes. Then, you can add any makeup products your heart desires. Setting sprays, powders, and lip balm with SPF can work wonders for reapplication.

Skin is our body’s largest organ, and taking special care of it is as easy as a pump from a bottle. Skincare isn’t all just name brands; it’s about maintaining yourself (and your glow!). Using SPF, even when it’s cold and bleak outside, can save you a lifetime of the aftereffects of UV. You can enjoy your PSL this autumn and look damn good doing so!