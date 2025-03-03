The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Imagine it’s 2019 again, you just got off the bus from school. You rush to your room to watch the weekly episode of High School Musical” The Musical: The Series. You’ve been obsessed with the new Disney + series and have been gushing over Nini x Richie with your friends. You’re on episode four – “Blocking,” and for the first time your ears are blessed with the iconic song “All I want.”

Now, obviously I am a very different girl than I was back in 2019, and so is Olivia. That growth is obvious in her style, her songs and her makeup routine. Being a 2004 baby, I feel like I’ve grown up with Olivia in a way. Her new partnership with Lancôme is her rebranding as an adult, and she’s definitely entering her big girl era. During the Sour Era in 2021, Rodrigo wrote about insecurities, first love and the challenges of being a teenage girl. Sour was made for teenage girls. It encapsulated that feeling of jealousy and bitterness that most teens go through. Olivia was sponsored by Glossier, which was perfect for her brand at the time. Glossier is all lip gloss, simple liquid blush and concealer, which catered to Olivia’s young fan base.

My favorite YouTube series “Beauty secrets” by Vogue had Olivia on in 2022. Olivia used to go for a natural look that enhanced her natural beauty. She would always say “less is more,” which, again, is a very young person thing to do.

Like many ex-Disney stars, Liv had trouble being viewed as an adult. She is now 22 years old and is still viewed as a kid by the public. When Olivia was on her Guts tour, she wore more revealing outfits, said curse words, and danced explicitly. Now, personally, I don’t think there is anything wrong with how she performed at the Guts tour. Taylor Swift went through something similar during her Red tour in 2012 (Olivia was the same age Taylor was during her Red tour). This is a difficult thing that many young female pop stars go through unfortunately.

One of the ways Olivia is rebranding herself is by distancing herself from Glossier and partnering with Lancôme. Lancôme is a high-end beauty brand – the makeup is more bold, dark and “adult.” Olivia has started to wear more makeup, with a dark red lip, winged eyeliner, eyeshadow (a full face) and this is such a contrast to her natural look during Sour.

I’m just a 20-year-old teenage girl trying to fit in as an adult. Lancôme is the perfect way to rebrand yourself and feel more your age. It really is the small things that make a difference and re-innovating your makeup routine with Lancôme is a great start! I personally love the Lash Idol flutter mascara, which Olivia has said she uses. I love an eye look, and the flutter mascara really really works, I promise. When the Her Campus TXST chapter gets a chance to work with the Olivia Rodrigo x Lancôme bus TRUST, I will be snatching as many of those as possible!