Shadow Work- The Witchy Practice That Is Useful to Everyone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like a lot of people dabble in witchcraft at one point in their lives. For me, that was when I was thirteen. I was a little too obsessed with The Craft and was, of course, inspired to be the next Nancy Downs. So, for Christmas one year, I asked for all kinds of spellbooks, crystals, and herbs, and, whether my Catholic mom liked it or not, she obliged. I was extremely committed. I learned as much as I could and practiced almost every day, until I started high school and became less interested. Although I am not nearly as committed as I used to be, I still utilize the practices I learned and use them to make myself better. I think everyone could take a little witchy wisdom and become the best version of themselves.

A particular activity I often did was called shadow work. It is a method of exploring the sides of yourself that you often repress. I did this by keeping a specific journal in which I would write down things I wasn’t able to say aloud. Everyone has moments they’d rather not relive, but revisiting these feelings is the only way to not let them continue to affect you. It is much better to process hard memories with yourself on your own time rather than to let them build up and consume you. Everyone has a shadow, whether you decide to let that weigh you down or build you up depends on how uncomfortable you are willing to get. Even if you’re not into the metaphysical, Shadow work can still be an amazing device for reflection and personal growth. Although I don’t consider myself to practice anymore, I still try to keep a journal to reflect. I don’t even have to read what I wrote again; it just helps to write it down and get it out of my head.

Witches often carry things with them to bring them good fortune. For instance, I would carry an aventurine crystal in my pocket on test days for luck, or a rose quartz necklace when I wanted to feel beautiful. I have no idea whether it was the crystals or just my belief in them, but they truly did make me feel more secure. I think everyone should have a talisman they take with them to bring a little more confidence. It could be your nice jewelry, which you only put on for big events. Or the old reliable sneakers that you wear for every party. By just putting them on, you will already feel special because they are dedicated to a sole purpose. I think by associating items with certain moods, you will already set yourself up for abundance in what you do with them with you.

You don’t have to be a witch to take something from the practice. Everyone can learn a thing or two about their own spirituality and connection to themselves. By exploring uncomfortable parts of yourself, or even just wearing something that makes you confident, you can grow and better yourself.