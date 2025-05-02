Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber: A Deep Dive Into Their Complicated History – A Six-Part Series 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, the internet has been captivated by the intertwined histories of Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber. What started as a high-profile romance between two teen stars, turned into a long-running saga fueled by breakups, reconciliations, engagement rumors, fan theories, and social media speculation. The alleged tension between Selena and Hailey has led to countless viral moments, online feuds, and debates about loyalty, shade, and celebrity culture.

In this six-part series, we break down the key moments that shaped this story, providing in-depth details and insights along the way.

Part One: The Love Story That Started It All – Selena & Justin (2010-2018)

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were first spotted together in 2010, sparking rumors of a romance. By early 2011, they made their relationship public at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, confirming what many fans already suspected – they were Hollywood’s new “it” couple.

Their relationship had many ups and downs, with multiple breakups and reconciliations. Throughout their time together, they shared sweet Instagram posts, collaborated on music, and were frequently seen on dates. However, as their careers skyrocketed, so did the pressures of fame.

Key Moments:

2013 Breakup – Reports surfaced that Selena and Justin had broken up for the first time, citing busy schedules and trust issues.



– Reports surfaced that Selena and Justin had broken up for the first time, citing busy schedules and trust issues. 2014 “Heartbreaker” & “The Heart Wants What It Wants” – Both Justin and Selena released songs about their relationship, with Selena’s emotional AMAs performance in 2014 fueling speculation about lingering feelings.



– Both Justin and Selena released songs about their relationship, with Selena’s emotional AMAs performance in 2014 fueling speculation about lingering feelings. 2015 “Jelena” Reunion – Paparazzi photos and Instagram posts hinted at a reconciliation, with Justin even posting throwback pictures of them kissing. However, their reunion was short-lived.



– Paparazzi photos and Instagram posts hinted at a reconciliation, with Justin even posting throwback pictures of them kissing. However, their reunion was short-lived. 2017 Rekindling & Final Split – In late 2017, Selena and Justin were seen together again, attending church services and spending time with family. Many believed they were back for good, but by March 2018, they had split for what appeared to be the last time.



Part Two: Hailey Enters the Picture (2009-2018)

Although Hailey Baldwin had been a longtime admirer of Justin Bieber – having tweeted about him back in 2009 – her interactions with him weren’t romantic until much later.

By 2015, dating rumors swirled as Justin and Hailey were frequently seen together. However, both denied any serious commitment, with Justin telling GQ in 2016 that Hailey was someone he “really loved,” but didn’t want to “ruin” with a serious relationship.

Key Moments:

December 2015 – January 2016 – Justin and Hailey vacationed together in St. Barts, and he posted a steamy photo of them kissing.



– Justin and Hailey vacationed together in St. Barts, and he posted a steamy photo of them kissing. 2016 Interview – Hailey confirmed in an interview with E! News that their relationship was casual and not exclusive.



– Hailey confirmed in an interview with E! News that their relationship was casual and not exclusive. 2018 – Reunited & Engaged – Just months after Justin’s final split with Selena, he rekindled things with Hailey in June. By July, they were engaged, shocking fans worldwide.



Part Three: The Quick Engagement & Marriage (2018-Present)

Justin and Hailey’s engagement in July 2018, just a few months after his final breakup with Selena, left many stunned. While some fans supported their love story, others speculated that Justin had not fully moved on from Selena.

By September 2018, the couple had legally married in a private courthouse ceremony, and in 2019, they held a lavish wedding celebration in South Carolina.

Key Moments:

Justin’s Emotional Instagram Posts – In late 2018 and early 2019, Justin made several posts about his mental health struggles, hinting that he was still dealing with emotional baggage from the past.



– In late 2018 and early 2019, Justin made several posts about his mental health struggles, hinting that he was still dealing with emotional baggage from the past. Selena’s 2019 Song “Lose You to Love Me” – Fans immediately linked the lyrics to Justin, particularly the lines about how in “two months” someone had “replaced” her. This aligned with the timeline of Justin moving from Selena to Hailey in 2018.



– Fans immediately linked the lyrics to Justin, particularly the lines about how in “two months” someone had “replaced” her. This aligned with the timeline of Justin moving from Selena to Hailey in 2018. Justin Defends Hailey on Instagram (2019) – When a fan commented that Justin only married Hailey to get back at Selena, he fired back, saying that he “loved Hailey” and that comparing them was “insane.”



Part Four: Fan Feuds & Social Media Drama (2020-2023)

Despite Justin and Hailey’s marriage, many fans continued to speculate about the underlying drama between Hailey and Selena. Every social media post, comment, or interaction was scrutinized.

Notable Incidents:

Hailey’s Shady TikTok? (2023) – Fans accused Hailey of throwing shade at Selena after she, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye posted a TikTok with the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” This coincided with online criticism of Selena’s appearance, leading to accusations that Hailey was targeting her.



– Fans accused Hailey of throwing shade at Selena after she, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye posted a TikTok with the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” This coincided with online criticism of Selena’s appearance, leading to accusations that Hailey was targeting her. Eyebrow Drama with Kylie Jenner (2023) – Kylie Jenner and Hailey posted a picture of their eyebrows just hours after Selena had posted a video about over-laminating her brows. Fans believed this was a coordinated dig at Selena, though Kylie denied it.



– Kylie Jenner and Hailey posted a picture of their eyebrows just hours after Selena had posted a video about over-laminating her brows. Fans believed this was a coordinated dig at Selena, though Kylie denied it. Selena Urging Fans to Stop the Hate (2023) – Amid rising tension, Selena asked her fans to stop sending hate messages to Hailey, emphasizing kindness over online feuds.



Part Five: The Public Reconciliation Moment (2022)

In October 2022, Selena and Hailey shocked the world by posing together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The photo, taken by Tyrell Hampton, showed the two smiling and embracing, seemingly proving that there was no bad blood.

Tyrell captioned the image, “Plot twist,” acknowledging the internet’s obsession with their dynamic.

Key Reactions:

Fan Reactions – While some saw this as proof that the feud was fan-manufactured, others believed it was a PR move.



– While some saw this as proof that the feud was fan-manufactured, others believed it was a PR move. Hailey’s Podcast Interview (2022) – Hailey appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, stating she had never been romantically involved with Justin while he was still with Selena, and that there was no drama between them.



Part Six: Where They Stand Today (2024-Present)

Both Selena and Hailey have continued to thrive in their respective careers. Selena is focused on her music, acting, and Rare Beauty brand, while Hailey has expanded her skincare line, Rhode.

Recent Developments:

Selena’s Emphasis on Mental Health – She continues to advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken out about the negative effects of social media feuds.



– She continues to advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken out about the negative effects of social media feuds. Hailey’s Business Success – Her Rhode skincare line has become a huge success, and she remains supportive of Justin, who has taken a step back from the music industry.



– Her Rhode skincare line has become a huge success, and she remains supportive of Justin, who has taken a step back from the music industry. Internet’s Continued Obsession – Despite both women making it clear they have no personal issues, fans continue to analyze their actions.



Final Thoughts

The Selena-Hailey-Justin saga is a testament to how celebrity relationships are shaped by media narratives and fan engagement. While the internet continues to speculate, both women have moved on, choosing success and positivity over drama.

But one thing is clear – no matter what they do, the internet won’t stop watching.