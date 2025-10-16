Protest to Reinstate Tom Alter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dr. Tom Alter was terminated by Texas State University on Sept. 10 without proper examination over claims to incite political violence. Hays County Judge Alicia Key granted Alter an injunction to be reinstated with pay until his hearing but prohibited from teaching. Alter sued the university for wrongful termination and the hearing for his reinstatement took place on Monday, September 6th , while a protest in support of Alter took place on Texas State University’s Quad where I personally interviewed protestors.

Students, staff and several organizations showed up to the stallions to back up the tenured professor and show support in letting him be able to teach at the university again.

“We need to mobilize to escalate our demands to reinstate Dr. Alter.” Co-chair of Texas State Young Democratic Socialists of America Sara Perez-Martinez said. “It’s important to be here today to show solidarity with Dr. Alter, an injury to one is an injury to all.”

Alter was dismissed because of comments made at the virtual Revolutionary Socialism Conference unassociated with the university. The transcript was recorded by Karlyn Borysenko, a self proclaimed anti-communist cult leader, and called for Alter’s termination following the meeting. The video received backlash from Governor Greg Abbott and Texas State University president Kelly Damphousse, putting pressure on faculty’s private lives in an already fragile political climate on campus.

“I cannot and will not tolerate such behavior.” Damphousse put in an official statement.

Tenured professors in Texas are protected under code section 51.942 in the Texas Education Code stating that tenured faculty members may only be dismissed with appropriate due process. Texas State University failed to meet this code and terminated Alter. subsequently being sued by Alter. Amanda Reichek, Alter’s lawyer, stated that Alter was terminated for expressing his unpopular views in this current political climate.

“He was fired for simply expressing his dissent for the current system that is built to literally suppress people.” Emilia Ortado from Dare To Struggle ATX stated. “Nobody should be kicked out of their work for that.”

Alter made an appearance at the stallions after his hearing letting participants know a decision on his reinstatement will be made later this week. He continued to advocate for free speech not only on campus, but across the country.

“Thank you for being out here because the fight goes on, It’s never been about me.” Alter said. “We’re fighting for all of our free speech, all of our academic rights and to have Texas State be the campus we want it to be.”