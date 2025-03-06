Political Wins That Might Restore Your Patriotism

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Let’s be real – things feel hopeless right now. We’re only in March, and it already feels like we’ve been through a year’s worth of chaos. But before you spiral, let’s take a breath.

I love this country. I’m patriotic as hell. Every Fourth of July, you’ll catch me lighting up the sky with fireworks, flipping burgers on the grill, and listening to the Hamilton soundtrack. But I also know that America has a complicated, messy, and brutal history.

This country was built on the genocide of Native Americans. Slavery was a horrifying reality for centuries. Women, LGBTQ+ folks, and people of color have and continue to face violence in this country. Let’s not forget the racism against Asian Americans during WWII, Japanese internment camps, and, well… the list goes on.

There’s a lot of bad. You already know that.

But my America? It’s still a place of resilience, diversity, and hope. It’s a melting pot of cultures, a land of opportunity (even when it doesn’t always feel that way), and I refuse to let a bunch of out-of-touch politicians tell me otherwise.

That’s why, in the middle of all this chaos, I want to share some good news. Because yes, it’s a scary time, but there are still people – leaders, activists, everyday folks – fighting for us. And we cannot let hopelessness win.

So, let’s talk about some wins.

Governor of Maine Opposes Trump

When Gov Janet Mills of Maine disputed Trump’s executive order to ban transgender women from competing in sports; the state law in Maine bars discrimination based on gender identity. This is an issue of state v federal laws. Trump said he would cut federal funding to Maine if they did not comply with the executive order. He said ‘I’m – we are the federal law’ and threatened Mills. I find the interaction both frightening and inspiring. The way Trump composes himself and talks to state representatives is unprofessional and disgusting for a president to do. Mills reflects that there are still politicians who have the people’s best interest at heart.

Updates on Luigi Mangione

I recently watched the Hulu documentary Who is Luigi Mangione – it was really insightful and although the director did try to paint Mangione in a criminal light, I found myself even more impressed with him. You most likely know who Mangione is – he is a social activist who retaliated against United Healthcare and the entire health insurance industry. Mangione supporters crowdfunded $200,000 dollars for Mangione’s defence. My favorite interview from this incident is by Access Hollywood. The News anchor went to State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania. (Mangione is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention center in Brooklyn, New York). The inmates in the Pennsylvania prison responded with overwhelming support for Mangione. This was back in December 2024, but it just proves to me that the majority of the public is on his side. Hopefully this proves a jury will be kind to him.

Canada Win

I want to see U.S. sports wins as much as the next American, but after the whole “making Canada the 51st state” thing, I can’t say I was rooting for us. I love America in a cunty Lana Del Rey, Miss Americana, Ethel Cain type of way. I love the U.S in a die hard Hamilton fan way not in a maga way. Ew Ew Ew. In the four nations face off championship Canada beat the U.S 3-2 in overtime. I really dislike Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the Trump administration, and the disgusting comments she has been making recently. She was talking about the hockey game between Canada and the U.S. and said that she was excited to see the win against future 51st state Canada. How rude is it to call the country of Canada the 51st state – have we not learned from history? You can’t just conquer nations and expect everyone to be cool with it. And then to say that we were going to beat them at their own game, their national sport? Girl, please. I’m glad she ate her words after the Canadian win.

Trump Giving El*n Mu$k a Foot Job

When I woke up on February 25th to the news that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Planning was shown an AI video of Trump kissing Musk’s feet…I was so happy. The video had the words “long live the real king,” which is a reference to the photo posted on the official White House Instagram of Trump wearing a crown with the phrase “long live the king.”

I want to shout out whoever this hacker was that uploaded the video. The power dynamic between the two men is very concerning, but at least there are still people that acknowledge this and protest against it. And honestly… AI could never recreate that. Who is for sure if the video is false or not?

El*n Mu$k’s Birthplace Hates Him

Canadian citizens are protesting to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship. Musk, a Canadian citizen, has somehow managed to weasel his way to basically being the unofficial-official Vice President. In every press release, it’s Musk and Trump. Where is Vance? Canadians have had enough and don’t want him representing their country or have the opportunity to go to Canada and screw up their government. There is a petition to revoke Musk’s Canadian citizenship with over 230,000 signatures and growing. For someone who hates immigrants so much, it’s ironic that he’s not a natural born U.S. citizen. It’s giving “she doesn’t even go here.”

Every day I wake up to more and more bad news that makes me ask myself – is this real life? I’m sorry I couldn’t give y’all more but.. .unfortunately the bad outweighs the good right now. I encourage y’all to seek out some good news and share it with friends or family. Even if it’s just a #nassie video on TikTok (I love them!! I had to mention them). Watch some feel good stories or features to balance the bad with the good. Stay positive and stay safe!