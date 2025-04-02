Paravi’s Storytelling Superpower: How She Turns Feelings Into Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Q: So from your SXSW profile and some research it says that you’ve gone from the cornfields of Ohio & Virginia to the bright lights of LA — what’s been the biggest culture shock?

Paravi: “Honestly it didn’t feel like a shock. It kind of felt like coming home a little bit because this is just an entertainment industry. So I just very much felt at home, like stepping into those places. Here’s the thing, I think it’s more of a slow transition. Like you don’t really realize how much you’ve changed until you put your head up and you’re like ‘oh sh**.’ And then you look back to what your life was like, or all those types of things in Ohio or Virginia, and are just like ‘Wow, I have really grown so much.’ So I think culture shock-wise, it’s just been a slow transition of getting accustomed to this new life. I think some positives have just been, like, feeling more comfortable being more authentic and being myself. Like I can wear my little tooth gems, and not feel weird going to the grocery store. I just feel more confident in playing, and having fun, and I think that’s really beautiful. But I do really miss nature. I’m a very old soul with that type of stuff – so you know like the neighborly vibe, and walking around and having fresh air and some peace and quiet sometimes. But I think it’s just the dichotomy of life. I’m very grateful to have experienced both ends of the spectrum, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I feel like even in Ohio, I was still technically in the city. I was in Columbus, Ohio until I was 11, so it was very much a child’s life. Like I remember playing in the backyard, and it wasn’t a big city where I lived and spent most of my childhood. It was like elementary school, and the neighborhood knew each other, and everyone was just very community oriented, so it felt very small town vibe even though we were in a big city.”

Q: A lot of artists feel pressure to “fit” into a certain genre or sound. How did you figure out what kind of artist you wanted to be?

Paravi: “I’m in a renovation period, myself, I think over the past year. This information is online as well, and I’ve spoken very openly about it, but I was dropped in 2023 from my major label. So I was with them for three years, and now I’m independent, so it was right at the end of 2023. 2024 itself was a huge hibernation cocoon incubation era, where I was just like ‘What the fu**? What do I want to do? Who do I want to be?’ And I think I’m getting closer to that answer everyday. Every single day that I allow myself to play, and every single day that I allow myself to feel joy, and figure out what I like and what I don’t. I think all that has to do with my artistry, like I’m working with new producers and creatives on the project that I’m currently working on, and it felt more authentic than ever because it’s more fun. It’s more playful and I’m starting to take myself a little less seriously, and I think just like artistry in general has always been challenging because you’re always growing, and your art is truly reflecting the life that you’re living, or the life that you’re perceiving, and what you want to say about what’s happening right now. So I think I’m growing into my true core dream, that little girl version of myself dream of being a popstar. Not just the ballad singer songwriter sitting at the piano in her bedroom girl. And I’m so thankful for that version of myself because it got me to where I am, but I think with this new era, whether it’s independent or whether I partner with somebody, whatever it brings me — it’s going to be closer to the artistry that I have always wanted to have rather than what other people have told me to be. And I think that’s really powerful, learning how to listen to yourself even when there’s other voices. I’m extremely grateful for how my life has played out this time, because as heartbreaking as getting dropped was, and it was heartbreaking and so devastating, it allowed me a year of truly nobody else telling me what the fu** to do or who to be, and I think that is a privilege in this industry. Especially having established myself a little bit, and then getting that opportunity back to some sort of freedom.”

Q: Your self-titled EP, PARAVI, introduced the world to your original music. What was the most personal song on the project, and what’s the story behind it?

Paravi: “Honestly, I think ‘Stargirl’ has started to feel like the most personal song to me, I think because of everything that has happened over the past few years, like the changes and volatile nature of my career. I remember exactly what I was feeling when I wrote it because I was feeling so overwhelmed by having signed, having all this. I felt like a very tiny fish in a very big pond, and I had never felt like that before, and I was doubting myself. I was scared I was gonna let people down. And it’s kinda crazy that my worst fear did come true, and I was dropped, but I remember the girl who was writing that song before all of this stuff happened, and she was so scared about whether or not she could truly do this. This thing she dreamt of for so long, it was finally in her reach. And now when I listen to it, even though I did get dropped, I am reinventing myself. I’m changing my entire team, and I’m changing my sound. I can’t help, but feel like no one took it from me.”

“Still to this day, and even 20 years from now, no one has taken it from me. It’s that sense of wonder, that sense of purpose. It’s that sense of ‘I’m here to create and I’m here to love,’ and we’re supposed to enjoy the act of being alive. I think it’s become more and more personal because I need that message and reminder on a daily basis now. And I think I will for a long time, and I hope that’s what makes other people gravitate towards it as well.”

Q: What’s been the most surreal or unexpected opportunity you’ve had so far? Something you never thought would happen this early in your career?

Paravi: “Honestly, this is just probably because it’s the most recent, but it’s also been kind of crazy. I just did a Covergirl brand deal. So I’m like a Covergirl for the festival season, which is insane to think about. I feel like having brand deals like that, or where you’re the face of something, it comes with, like, when you’re Zendaya. And for them to have reached out during my hibernation era, during 2024, it was just like ‘holy sh**?!’ Also, I haven’t been able to see myself on display yet, but when I see that in person, I just feel like that’s going to be a moment where I’m like, ‘wow.’ Also, I just love Covergirl. I love the whole thing they stand for just being real. You being yourself. I think this matches so perfectly with what I’m trying to be, which is real, like I’m trying to figure out what my authenticity is, and I think it’s so cute.”

Q: You’ve had experience on Broadway, in film/TV, and in the music industry. If your life had a soundtrack, which of your songs would be the theme song?

Paravi: “It’s a new song called, ‘Real Real.’ I think it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written and it’s unreleased.”

Q: What was the moment you realized, Oh, this is really happening — I’m an artist, and this is my life now?

Paravi: “I still think I have to remind myself sometimes. I think especially as an Indian woman in this industry, it’s so easy to disregard yourself, or put yourself down in a ‘oh I just do music’ kind of way. And I don’t necessarily have anybody making me feel bad about myself or like anybody being cruel, but I think here and there, I started to pick up on the thing that like, this is my career. I’ve established myself. I think I tend to downplay my dreams and downplay who I am, and what I’ve done a lot because it’s easier to be underestimated than overestimated. And I really do believe that. I think the first moment for me genuinely was this past year when I was in the studio, and we were recording some of the tracks that are on this new project. And sitting there in the recording studio, like it’s just my homies house. But this is how it’s done, this is how SZA records. She goes to a homie’s house and then they make music together. And that’s when I was like, ‘I’m actually doing this thing.’ When the time comes for the audience to be there, and for the eyes and ears to be there, it will be there. But moving how I’m moving right now, is me being an artist. So I think when I was sitting on that couch with the little microphone being all comfy, I was like, ‘wait, this is how it’s done.’ Just telling myself repeatedly that ‘wait a second, you’re doing it.’ Stop doubting yourself, stop downplaying yourself because those are two evils that you have control over. And start stepping into your power a little bit. Like yeah I’m an artist, a SXSW performing artist as well.”

Q: What’s your pre-show ritual — anything unusual or superstitious you must do before stepping on stage?

Paravi: “I feel like I have a few, but I think I haven’t really eaten before. I’m very big on having a big as* meal right after I perform. I feel like I’ll perform worse if I get a full tummy. I’m always excited to eat at the end. I love to journal, and I love to do breathing work and stuff like that. I literally just close my eyes in a quiet corner. I usually need to be left alone. I think I’m a very sociable person, but before shows, I just need a second to myself. I like telling myself a little mantra, planning what I’m going to eat afterwards because I still have to eat of course. It’s really just about spending time with myself, and getting myself in that head space because I can’t just rush into it.”

Q: SXSW is all about discovery — if someone had to describe your performance using only emoji, what three would they pick?

Paravi: “🧚🏽✨💘.”

Q: If someone walks into your SXSW set without knowing who you are, what’s the one thing you hope they take away from your performance?

Paravi: “I hope they take away the feeling because I think I’m very big on giving it my all on stage, no matter what the situation is. Like, this is a SXSW showcase. The music, the audio was messed up, like even my in-ears fell out. So much sh** went wrong behind the scenes, but I hope that when I step on stage no matter what the scenario is, I’m giving you a show. I hope you feel like ‘wait, I’m forgetting about everything else that’s going on in the world. I’m just here and I’m enjoying and vibing.’ I think all in all just feeling that joy.”

Q: Let’s say Texas finally gets an Erewhon, and they offer you a limited-edition Paravi Smoothie. What’s in it, and what ridiculous price would it be listed for?

Paravi: “Here’s the thing, I’m a big color girl, and I don’t really care if it’s artificial color or not, but Erewhon is big on health. So I would try and fit any blues, pinks, greens, purples or pastels. I want it to be like a unicorn drink, but I want all the healthy sh** to make it look that color. I want a little unicorn swirl of colors. Honestly, like the Hailey Bieber smoothie, but just more colorful, and it’s got a swirl and maybe some glitter sprinkles. I think the name of the smoothie would be “I Swear It’s Healthy.” If I had to make a price I would do it like how Taylor Swift had an album for how old she is. So however old I am, when it releases it will be the price.”

Paravi’s approach to music is rooted in her ability to merge emotions and storytelling in a way that feels both personal and universal. It’s not just about crafting catchy hooks or melodies, it’s about creating a narrative that listeners can connect with on a deeper level. Whether she’s writing about her own experiences or tapping into universal common shared themes, each song feels like an invitation into her world. Paravi isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, and that’s what makes her music so impactful. It’s that honesty, that rawness, that makes her stories resonate long after the music ends.

In speaking with Paravi, it became clear that her creative process is deeply tied to her personal journey. She doesn’t just write music to create something people will like; she writes music because it’s how she makes sense of her own experiences and emotions. There’s an authenticity in her work that stands out, and it’s that authenticity that’s starting to draw more people in.

With each new release, Paravi is solidifying herself as an artist to watch. Her ability to blend vulnerability with strength in her music is something not many artists can pull off, but she does it effortlessly. It’s clear that storytelling will always be at the core of her artistry, and as her fan base grows, so will her impact on the music scene. One thing’s for sure; Paravi’s journey is only just beginning, and it’s going to be exciting to see where it takes her next.