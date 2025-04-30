Paige DeSorbo & The Bravolebrities Doing The Most (& Making It Look Effortless)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My twin sister and I can’t stop watching Summer House, like, truly, it’s become a weekly ritual. Whether we’re catching up on the latest episode or spiraling into a full Bravo binge, we’re completely hooked. And while the drama is definitely entertaining (okay, sometimes unhinged), what keeps us watching are the women who are quietly – or not so quietly – building their own empires right in front of us.

There’s something refreshing about watching women in their late 20s and early 30s figuring out life on national television. But what’s even more impressive? Many of them are doing so while juggling real businesses, meaningful personal growth and careers they’re genuinely passionate about. They’re not just reality stars; they’re professionals, creatives and leaders. And they make it all look effortless.

At the center of that conversation is Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, whose career has become a masterclass in relatability, self-assurance, and smart branding. But she’s far from the only one redefining what it means to be a modern-day Bravolebrity. Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Ciara Miller are also carving their own paths – and each one offers something different for young women like me, watching and learning from the sidelines.

Paige DeSorbo: Radical Relatability, Refined

Since joining Summer House in 2019, Paige DeSorbo has become one of Bravo’s most recognizable personalities, but what sets her apart isn’t just her fashion sense or her quick wit; it’s her ability to be honest about where she’s at in life without trying to package it into a perfectly filtered narrative. Whether she’s podcasting on Giggly Squad, co-writing a book, or staying in on a Friday night in her favorite matching set, Paige makes the uncertainty of your late 20s feel a little more OK.

In an interview with Glamour, Paige pushed back on traditional milestones and encouraged women to trust themselves first.

“It’s about what feels right in your gut, what makes you happy, and where you feel most aligned,” she said. “We don’t need the timeline that existed in the 1960s. We don’t have to live in a world where you have to get married and have a baby by 35.”

That kind of mindset – confident, calm, and completely her own – is what makes Paige so compelling. She reminds us that ambition doesn’t have to look a certain way. It can be quiet, careful, and still deeply intentional.

Amanda Batula: Creative, Calm, And CEO-Minded

Amanda Batula might not be the loudest voice in the Summer House, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t leading. As a co-founder and creative director of Loverboy, she’s helped build a brand from the ground up, all while maintaining her sense of calm and compassion. She’s the kind of person who speaks when it matters, and keeps things steady when others spiral.

Amanda proves that leadership doesn’t have to come in the form of bold declarations or big personalities. Sometimes, it looks like staying focused, being thoughtful and showing up with purpose. For those of us trying to figure out how to lead in our own lives – whether it’s at school, work, or in a group project – Amanda is a reminder that quiet confidence gets the job done too.

In a candid interview with Wondermind, Amanda opened up about her mental health journey, sharing how finding the right medication helped her feel more like herself again.

“I just feel the energy and the desire to do things,” she said. “It’s just completely changed my life. I feel so much more like myself again. I really lost myself for a few years there.”

Her openness about mental health challenges is a powerful reminder that taking care of ourselves is a form of strength. Amanda’s journey shows that vulnerability and resilience can absolutely coexist.

Lindsay Hubbard: PR Girl Through And Through

As a public relations major, I can’t help but admire Lindsay Hubbard. Beyond the Bravo headlines and relationship storylines, Lindsay is a true PR professional. She founded and runs her own firm, Hubb House PR, and brings that same level of clarity, directness and tenacity to her everyday life.

Watching Lindsay handle professional challenges, media scrutiny, and personal moments with such transparency has been inspiring. She’s not afraid to say what she wants or how she feels – and while that sometimes rubs others the wrong way, it’s also what makes her such a strong presence on-screen and off.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Lindsay reflected on her relationship with control and trusting the bigger picture.

“One thing I’ve learned is literally any time I’ve ever tried to plan something, the universe laughs in my face,” she said. “The universe has bigger plans, and I’m not fighting it anymore.”

She reminds me that being in PR isn’t just about strategy – it’s about being bold, intentional, and unapologetically yourself.

Ciara Miller: Grace, Strength, And Softness

Ciara Miller entered Summer House during a pandemic, balancing the pressures of being a frontline nurse with the unpredictability of a new cast. Since then, she’s become a standout for her honesty, emotional intelligence, and quiet resilience. She’s also built a career in fashion and modeling, proving that multiple interests can coexist.

What’s most admirable about Ciara is how she stays grounded. She doesn’t force herself into storylines or conflict, but when she does speak up, it matters. Her friendship with Paige is also one of the most genuine dynamics on Bravo right now, rooted in support and real understanding. Watching Ciara navigate tough conversations while staying true to herself has taught me a lot about strength that isn’t loud, but still deeply felt.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, Ciara shared her go-to self-care ritual.

“I love to take a bath, light a candle and just relax,” she said. “It’s important to find those moments of peace in a busy world.”

It’s a simple reminder that peace can be powerful, and that making space for ourselves is essential.

What We Can Learn from These Women

You don’t have to have everything figured out. Paige reminds us that it’s okay to take your time, and that uncertainty is part of the process.



Paige reminds us that it’s okay to take your time, and that uncertainty is part of the process. Creativity is leadership, too. Amanda shows us that you can build something powerful with a calm demeanor and a strong sense of vision.



Amanda shows us that you can build something powerful with a calm demeanor and a strong sense of vision. Being direct is not a flaw. Lindsay proves that speaking your mind and owning your space is not only valid but also necessary.



Lindsay proves that speaking your mind and owning your space is not only valid but also necessary. Softness is strength. Ciara teaches us that grace and vulnerability aren’t signs of weakness – they’re part of what makes us resilient.



So the next time someone calls your Bravo obsession a guilty pleasure? Just remind them: you’re watching women who are doing the work, personally and professionally, and doing it with style.