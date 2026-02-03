This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I came across the Onion’s famous post-9/11 story “Not Knowing What Else To Do, Woman Bakes American-Flag Cake.” It’s not like any other article I’ve seen from the Onion. This was not a satire or a parody of the events, but more the feelings of the general population. Set in Topeka, KS, a woman who is unsure what to do for her country after a brutal attack on civilians, bakes a cake.

This sort of story has been resonating with me recently. I am seeing headlines every morning about ongoing violence and political turmoil across the country. Whether that be government-sanctionedgovernment sanctioned murder of innocent people by federal agents, gun violence from citizens upon each other, or a budding trade war against members of NATO for Greenland, I. I can’t help but feel a little useless in the grand scheme of things.

It seems like everywhere you look, the worst thing ever is happening, but what’s the real reason for that?

The California Learning Resource Network states, “Social media algorithms, designed to maximize engagement, often curate content based on user preferences and past behaviors. This algorithmic filtering creates ‘echo chambers,’ where individuals are primarily exposed to information that reinforces their existing beliefs and viewpoints.” The algorithms of our most popular social media apps feed off of engagement, and what better way to get engagement than with arguments? Leading the algorithms to push political discourse to our feeds. The Pew Research Center found in a 2025 study that 76% of U.S.U.S adults ages 18-29 consume political news through social media, with only 22% actively seeking news, and the other 88% encounter it. But social media is supposed to bring us together, right?

The U.S is more divided than it has ever been. In Syracuse University News’s “The ‘Great Divide’: Understanding U.S Political Polarization,” They state that “Much of the polarization that escalated in recent decades was largely driven by misperceptions people have about ordinary partisans on the other side—the everyday people in your neighborhood or office who happen to support the other party. The political leaders who receive the most media attention are usually the more extreme members of their party, left or right.” Social media has shown us what we believe to be the other side and pitted us against each other while the owners of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and X profit an average of approximately 279,750,000,000.

The Loneliness Epidemic

In 2023, the U.S Surgeon General declared a loneliness epidemic, citing that feelings of isolation and loneliness increase risk for anxiety, dementia, and heart problems. But how many Americans are really feeling that loneliness? A 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association found that 30% of adults say they have feelings of loneliness at least once a week, while 10% say they are lonely every day. That, coupled with the billions that are being made off of us through social media, shows that we need community now more than ever.

We are seeing all of these issues beyond our scale and searching for solutions. We can all feel the divide right now of people; we can see the statistics, we can see our nation becoming something we’re unsure of. We are lonely, we are scared, and we are angry, but what are we actually supposed to do?

Baking Our Cake

Our cake is waiting within our community. There are plenty of ways to get active in your community and make some palpable change. Whether that be protesting, volunteering, voting, or just joining a club. Your community needs you. Just like the woman in the Onion article, we need to bake our cakes till the whole US smells like a bakery.

Volunteering

One of the best ways to connect with your community and feel accomplished is by donating your time. Volunteering in your community gives you an immediate way to get involved and make a difference in the world around you.

Southside Community Center here in San Marcos offers assistance to community members year-round. They help with housing, meals, and hygiene. For the last two years, in harsh winter climates, they have opened their doors to those who need a warm place to stay. If you would like to help the center, check here to donate or volunteer.

The Hays County Food Bank fights food insecurity in our community. They are always accepting volunteers. Check here to apply. They offer many different shifts, such as Market Assistants, Drivers, Food Rescue/Processing, Warehouse, Distribution, Special Events, and Home Delivery drivers.

Meet me at the poll

It is an important election year here in Texas, and primary elections are coming up soon. Here is everything you should know to prepare.

Statewide, we are voting on: Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Commissioner of Agriculture, one Railroad Commissioner seat, four Texas Supreme Court seats, three members of the Court of Criminal Appeals, and three members of the 15th Court of Appeals.

In Hays County, we will be voting on: Hays County Judge, Court at Law No. 2, District Clerk, County Clerk, Treasurer, Chair, Commissioner, Commissioner Pct. 2, Commissioner Pct. 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 1-5. Check out more about the candidates with the San Marcos Daily Record.

Here are some important dates to keep track of:

Feb. 2 – The last day to register for the 2026 primary election ( Check if you’re registered here)

Feb. 17 – Early Voting Begins

Feb. 20 – Last day to submit a mail ballot application

Feb. 27 – Early voting ends

March 3 – Election day

Where to vote:

Broadway Polling Location, 401 Broadway Street #A (Early Voting)

Hays County Elections Office, 120 Stagecoach Trail (Early Voting)

LBJ Student Center at Texas State University, 301 Student Center Drive. (Early Voting)

Brookdale San Marcos, North 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee Street

Dunbar Center, 801 West Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church San Marcos, 325 West McCarty Lane

La Cima Amenity Center, 301A Central Park Loop

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins Street

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo Street

South Hays Fire Department Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12.

Lastly, don’t forget to use your First Amendment right to protest! We, as citizens, have the power in numbers. Real change starts with protest. You can access an interactive map of protests here.