New York Fashion Week – Disaster Or Masterpiece?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2025 has once again cemented itself as the fashion event of the season, where creativity knows no bounds, and celebrities do the absolute most — sometimes for the better, and sometimes for the worst. While the week delivered some jaw-dropping moments, it also served up a few looks that had people wondering, “What exactly am I looking at?”

Front Row Fashion: Hits and Misses

The front rows of NYFW were a star-studded affair, with A-listers showing off their personal style. Tracee Ellis Ross rocked Marc Jacobs’ exaggerated, almost cartoonish silhouettes, proving she’s not afraid to go bold. Lisa Rinna and Nara Smith followed suit with avant-garde looks that turned heads — but whether those heads turned in admiration or confusion is still up for debate.

Meanwhile, the Lingua Franca show brought together unexpected personalities, including Katie Couric and Devon Walker, but it was Molly Ringwald and Jenna Lyons’ surprise runway appearances that really got the crowd buzzing. The consensus? Delightfully random.

Celeb Street Style: Ate or Hate

The streets of New York turned into an unofficial runway, with celebrities serving looks that ranged from effortlessly cool to “maybe go home and try again.” Keke Palmer stole the show at the Brandon Maxwell presentation, rocking an ensemble that solidified her status as a fashion force. Meanwhile, Adrien Brody, Cara Delevingne, Lea Michele, Suki Waterhouse, and Kerry Washington all made their stylish rounds — though some outfits felt more like a thrift store haul than a designer statement.

Runway Highlights: Art or Accident?

Christian Siriano delivered a jaw-dropping collection inspired by automotive designs (yes, car fashion is a thing now), with models Winnie Harlow and Coco Rocha adding their signature flair. The gowns were dramatic and structured, though some attendees whispered that a few looked like they were held together with duct tape and a prayer.

Other designers took “boundary-pushing” a little too literally. Oversized coats that looked like wearable sleeping bags? Pants so wide they could double as parachutes? Some pieces screamed high fashion; others just screamed.

After-Parties: Where Fashion Goes to Party

If the runway had its highs and lows, the after-parties were even wilder. Celebs ditched their structured couture for more experimental (and sometimes questionable) looks. Think: mesh tops, neon everything, and one particular outfit that looked like it was made of recycled grocery bags (innovative… or just confusing?).

Disaster or Masterpiece?

New York Fashion Week 2025 proved, once again, that fashion is a playground for the bold. Some looks were instant classics, others were meme-worthy disasters, but hey, that’s what makes it fun. One thing’s for sure: whether you loved it or hated it, you couldn’t look away. And isn’t that the point of fashion anyway?