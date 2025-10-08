My ACL Do’s & Don’ts 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Austin, Texas, is home to one of America’s top music festivals, Austin City Limits, also known as ACL. It is a three-day music festival held at Zilker Park for two weekends in October. As a first-time goer to this festival, it can be pretty intimidating not knowing what to bring or what to expect. So, as an avid goer with experience, and learning from the grapevine, here are some tips and tricks to make the experience perfect.

DO’S

The first plan of action is to figure out which musicians you want to see perform. Each performer will have a certain time and stage location. So, making a clear guide on where the stages and musicians are located will help prevent getting lost.

At the beginning of the weekend, the park has grass everywhere, but over the next couple of days, it will slowly turn into only dirt. Wearing a face covering, such as a mask or bandanna, will block the inhalation of dirt and dust. Expect to be covered in dirt by the end of the night.

Staying hydrated during this time is one of the most important things to avoid heat exhaustion. Bring an empty water bottle or a water pack; there are several hydration stations located around the park. I recommend a water pack for its dual use as both a backpack and a water carrier.

The bag policy plays a key role in what you are able to take. The policy states, “a clear bag up to 12″ x 12″ x 6″, a small clutch or fanny pack no larger than 4.5″ x 5.5″ with one pocket.” During the security check-in, some of the crew members are picky about this rule, but the majority are pretty chill. Some will let you in even if it exceeds the measurements. Some key items to put in your bag would be any type of fan. Like a portable or a handheld, the sun doesn’t seem that bad at first. However, standing in the heat all day with the big crowds will exhaust you fast. Another key item would be a small blanket, towel, or scarf so you can sit on the grass. The grass during this time sheds really easily, and will stay on your legs/butt.

The bathroom scenario at the festival can be an interesting one. Depending on the porta-potty you get, some may have toilet paper and soap, others may not. I recommend some clean wet wipes and hand sanitizer. Just for those oopsie cases. You don’t realize how many germs are just lingering around you until it is too late.

DON’TS

Don’t go through the security line around 3 or 4 p.m., as it is the peak time for the security rush. If you happen to go through this time, expect a wait of 25 to 40 minutes to get into the festival.

ACL will recommend that you park in their designated areas. These areas are pay-to-park, which equals more money, or to take the free shuttle. The parking lots and the shuttle tend to get packed really fast. So I recommend parking in the local neighborhoods around Zilker Park. These neighborhoods offer free parking along the curb; please read the signs carefully before selecting your spot. Some streets will have no parking printed on the curb or street signs. I did this last year, and it worked every day for Weekend One, yet ACL has put on their website that there is no neighborhood parking. So take it as you will.

Don’t camp for an artist all day! ACL has many things to offer other than music. They have a wide range of cuisine and alcohol stands around the festival. These can be expensive but delicious. There are many different art installations around every corner. Just walk around the festival grounds, and you will find things you never saw on the first or second day. If not, just go to a different stage and learn about a new artist you have never heard of. Standing at the same place for an artist who will play later on. Takes away other people’s experiences, since they won’t be as close to their artist they love, and won’t have their community to back up their love for the artist.

At the end of the day, try to live in the moment of ACL. Yes, it is just a musical festival, but it is also a time for bonding with a community of people who share similar interests with you. Just breathe and take it in. This is a little getaway for many people, so don’t be a party pooper. Have fun and bring a positive attitude to the table.

See you there!