Meet The Newest Face Of Austin Comedy: Keren Sofia

If you are in the Austin area and searching for a good laugh, look no further. Keren Sofia is a blooming comedian in Austin, TX. She is a cast member of Austin’s very own Longhorn Latenight and future household name. She is a wonderful personality and full of light. She specializes in hilarious self-deprecating humor, and pokes fun at heavier topics adding some light and humor to generally serious topics. If you like big time comedians like John Mulaney or Aparna Nancherla, you will love Keren Sofia!

Hard Work

Creatives tend to have a very different story when it comes to the material they put out. Some ideas come in the shower, on the bus, or even in an important meeting. There is always something that could be poked fun at, “ Life can be tragic, but it still often lends itself to comedy.” Sofia said. Even some of the worst moments in life have that silver lining of ‘at least it was funny.’ She often uses her own personal experiences to cultivate her characters and jokes.

Passion

The most important thing to have in your dreams is a passion. Being passionate is the driving force of success. Have you ever had a teacher that cared so much about a subject that it became interesting, someone with a complete love of the game? That, my friends, is Keren.

“As long as someone has a good laugh and the majority of the audience has a smile on their face, I’m set.” Every character that walks onto the Longhorn Latenight stage is completely different. When watching Keren in the zone you can see how she radiates passion.

Finding The Balance

Being a student is tough. There is a work, school, life balance that is a constant battle, and Keren takes it like a champ. She is a student at The University Of Texas double majoring in Social Work and Theatre & Dance. Her hard work doesn’t stop there either, she is also working towards a creative writing certificate while being employed at a child development center. All of this on top of her blooming comedy career.

“Having something to do all the time keeps me sane, but it is exhausting. My workload is heavy, but I try to take everything one step at a time so I don’t sacrifice quality in my work.That means a lot of late nights and packed days but it’s a sacrifice I’m passionate enough to make. I definitely still have a lot to learn about work-life balance,” Sofia said.

Mental Health

With so much on one person’s plate it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Juggling school, work, comedy, and maintaining friendships can oftentimes lead one to neglect their mental health and personal wellbeing. Keren says this is her biggest personal challenge.

“A lot of my life is dependent on what the chemicals in my brain decide to do, so my mental health can make it really hard for me to stay motivated,” Sofia said.

As people we are social creatures who depend on each other, for Keren, it is her family, friends, and feline friend that help to keep her balanced. Friends and family are the most important aspect of many lives. For Keren they are the glue that holds her together while she breaks through every wall.



This woman can do it all! I am so excited to watch her career blossom. You can see more of her material @longhornlatenight on instagram or her personal website: https://kerensofia.carrd.co