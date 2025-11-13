‘Love Island US’: A Government Diversion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love Island (USA) Season 7 took over American entertainment this past summer. Attractive contestants in tiny bikinis under surveillance 24 hours a day appealed to audiences who love any kind of drama and romance. On that dramatic note, this was the first summer under Trump’s second term, making numerous executive orders across the country. Is it too farfetched to think of this season of Love Island (USA) as a distraction for young audiences from the political climate?

Summer of Unrest

The events that took place during the show were so over-the-top in a way I can only describe as cartoonish. According to Peacock, this season of Love Island (USA) reigned in 18.4 billion minutes of streaming, making this the most watched original season of TV on the platform. More than half of the show’s viewers were reported to be under the age of 35, capturing a primarily young audience.

The political space for Americans this summer took a toll on a number of people, especially young voters who were starting to see a bleak future. The extreme crackdown on immigration enforcement, the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill, deploying national guard in major cities and countless other harmful policies all played into stressors and made it difficult to find social-economic positives. National orders that have a possibility of endangering so many people and families resulting in people seeking comfortability or an escapist realm from real life even if it’s just for an hour.

Recipe for Madness

The circumstances of Love Island (USA) air time and popularity created an ideal utopia for audiences to keep engaging with news and content from the show. Airing an hour long episode everyday, besides Wednesday, generated infinite discussions immersing audiences in real time. The show served as a distraction by creating an alternate fantasy in the villa. Hot people on a tropical island flirting and partaking in ‘sexy’ challenges with no phones and no connection to the outside world unaware of news served as a perfect solution for those who wanted an escape from the harsh political climate.

Love Island (USA) was difficult to avoid. The show gained so much popularity, if you weren’t seeing it on social media you were hearing about it in public either at the store, a cafe, or the bar. It took the spotlight of hearing about the political state of our country.– Instead of being asked who someone voted for in an election, you were being asked who you voted off the island. It gave people a feeling of control over the world and that their vote actually mattered this time.

Confronting Reality

As a reality show, Love Island (USA) reflected the modern dating scene. Discussions on politics were restricted by production despite casting many conservative leaning men and non-white liberal leaning women, similarly to real life where men hide their political opinions from women they know don’t share those views to have a better chance with them. Additionally, the women who also kept quiet and unspoken were deemed more desired compared to expressive and bubbly personalities in heteronormative dynamics. Men who are able to project a fantasy on a woman who nods and agrees silently shows similarities of a beautiful woman gaining male attention until they deem them as an actual person once getting to know them.

As conservative views become more prevalent in our society it’s important to conceptualize entertainment as that– entertainment. Losing oneself in a tropical fantasy to escape real problems through immersion and discussion isn’t inherently bad, but should be thought about in moderation. Love Island (USA) serves as a distraction from the harsh political landscape as viewers project themselves onto what life could be.