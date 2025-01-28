Love at a Distance – How to Spend Valentine’s Day Miles Apart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Long-distance relationships can be strenuous, especially on Valentine’s Day. It can feel disheartening watching other couples venture out on dates when all you want to do is hug your favorite person. Despite the ups and downs of being apart, Valentine’s Day can still be full of laughter, love, and fun.

As someone who lives states away from their partner, here are some ideas on how to celebrate the day with your S.O.

Try Arts and Crafts Together

If you don’t consider yourself to be crafty, that’s OK. Let loose and have fun. The two of you can hop on FaceTime and search for simple projects to work on such as sculpting Play-Doh into silly shapes and animals or using watercolors to paint something beautiful that reminds you of your valentine. Allowing your creative juices to flow may just inspire your relationship in ways you didn’t think of.

Cook a Meal Together

Valentine’s Day could be a great opportunity for you to find a recipe and try it. Regardless of the outcome, putting an apron on and setting up your phone or laptop could be a great bonding experience for you and your partner. Chat, cut up veggies, and sip some wine if you’d like.

Have a Minecraft Date

If you and your partner enjoy gaming, spend the day building your dream house on Minecraft. The both of you can talk about what kinds of houses you’d like in real life and your future together in general. You can pick flowers to give to your S.O. in-game as well.

Pick a Book to Read Together

You and your partner can pick a book to read on FaceTime together. After each chapter, you can stop and share thoughts, feelings, and ideas. This can be a relaxing option for those who like to wind down by reading.

Watch a Romantic Movie

If neither of you have seen The Notebook, I highly recommend watching on Valentine’s Day. This romance classic will pull at your heartstrings and put you in a passionate mood. If rom-coms are more your style, I recommend Crazy, Stupid, Love.