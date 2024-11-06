The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day we all go through things that impact our lives. Whether it be good, bad, happy or sad, life happens. A lot of our daily lives get overlooked, especially if it’s not documented, just because we have so much going on. Writing in a journal about my day’s events has helped me to clear my mind, lately, and it might be able to help you too.

In mid-September I began to journal everyday – well almost everyday. I’m not perfect but I have noticed a major change in not only the way I react to issues, but the way my brain has become slightly more quiet. It is a good way to find peace about things by consulting yourself, in a different way than just in your head. It has made me be more calm in things during my daily life, like I wouldn’t get so mad about spilling my water all over the table now that I have began to find a little more peace in my head.

Not only has it helped me find some peace of mind, it has also helped me become more in touch with myself and I have learned so much about me and the way my brain works and how I process issues, or even things that make me happy. I love writing about things that made me happy on that day or little accomplishments – it’s a way to practice self-love too, not only a place to vent. And even things that I didn’t think were important, I end up finding myself writing about it in my journal. It’s just a healthy way of getting things out of my head even if I didn’t know that there was a thought waiting to be thought about up there.

Sometimes there are days where I don’t feel like it, but I start and then cannot stop. It’s a mindset and a routine that you have to set for yourself and get used to. I usually journal before I go to bed, so it gives me time away from my phone before sleeping. I have my candle burning and some ambient lighting in my room. Most of the time, I’m in my bed because I want to be in a comfortable setting so I can feel 100% ready to write for a little bit. I can usually write for 20-30 minutes depending on the day – depending on if it was eventful or not, sometimes even longer. And when I’m done, it feels like my thoughts have stopped and my head is quiet and free.

Journaling has helped me clear my mind, and I believe that it has positively impacted my life and I will continue to journal for however long. I highly encourage journaling to anyone who is struggling to collect their thoughts, or having life issues right now, or just to anyone who wants to discover a way to connect with themselves and clear their minds as well!