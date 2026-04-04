KnD’s Boutique: A Mother Daughter Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In need of an outfit for gameday? Take a walk down the San Marcos Square, and find the perfect shop that radiates the spirit of Texas State and the San Marcos Rattlers. They have everything you need from head to toe, whether it’s a cowboy hat, a sequin jersey, boots, or even a swimsuit for a day at Sewell. Ran by San Marcos natives Kristan Amber Alvarez and her mother Della Lucio Cisneros, the mother-daughter duo brings their shared passion for fashion and love for the town to those who walk into KnD’s.

The inspiration for KnD’s started with Kristan’s love for fashion. “I’ve always been into fashion,” Alvarez said. “In 2012, I started out of my house, and it just grew.” With her mom’s help, she was able to get the business running. “It was more her idea, but of course I am 100% behind her,” Cisneros said.

Alvarez and Cisneros described their thoughts and hardships at the beginning of the business’s formation. “We were honestly freaking out. ‘Can we do it? Will we do it?’ and I’m glad we did,” Cisneros said. “It was hard, but we never gave up, even through COVID. We’re still here, and it just gets better and better every year.” Alvarez added to the struggles during COVID-19, proving their ability to run KnD’s. “We shut down. My mom and I went home, and we’re like ‘OK, what can we do?’” Alvarez said. “My mother and I made masks. As a small business, you kind of have to go with what’s going on, knowing when to pivot, what to do and how to do it. We stayed open. 2020 was our best year, and ever since then, we’ve tripled our business every year.”

The business proves to be one of the best. In 2019, they won Downtown Business of the Year, voted by community members and were named Best Boutique in Hays County for three consecutive years. Alvarez acknowledged the positive impact they have on the community. “I hope it will encourage others to do the same [start a business and give back],” Kristan said. “You see us out in the community all the time giving back. That’s really important to me, to give back. Whether it’s to our students at Texas State, or I’m a Rattler alumnus, so to give back to the high school as well.”

Not just business partners, but family. Spreading their heart for this town around with smiles on their faces. Stop by and support these lovely ladies, and maybe they’ll even share their love for throwback fashion with you.

“Bell-bottoms were my number one,” Cisneros said when I spoke to her on a Monday.

“I feel like I always wanted bell-bottoms to come back and they did,” Alvarez said two days later.

“That’s funny, we both said that,” Cisneros said.

“No way,” Alvarez said in surprise.

“Yes, that was the first thing I said,” Cisneros smiled.

“Oh my god. That is crazy,” Alvarez said.