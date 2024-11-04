The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

​​Guess what time it is? It’s election time! Well, at least it’s the day before election day. This is a crucial time for everyone, and our voices must be heard. We should all participate in this election, but I understand that the voting process is new to many people and can feel very intimidating. Take it from someone who’s voted: nothing feels better than conquering the polling line and claiming your sticker at the end. If you haven’t had the chance to vote yet and are waiting for election day, I want to share some things about the process to ease your worries and answer any questions.

Is there a private voting booth?

This is an extremely valid concern. Politics are incredibly polarizing right now, so it can be frightening to think others might be crowding over you, especially if it’s your first time voting. Fortunately, the voting booth is set up to cover your selection, with privacy shields to cover your screen.

What types of IDs are accepted?

In Texas, there are multiple types of accepted IDs—seven, to be exact:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election ID Certificate

Texas Personal ID Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military ID Card

U.S. Passport (Book or Card)

Is there anything I can’t wear to the polls?

I recently learned (via TikTok) that in some states, certain clothing is not allowed at the polls. In Texas, you can’t wear hats, buttons, sweatshirts, or any item that supports a candidate on the ballot. It’s illegal to wear anything promoting a candidate in the building or within 100 feet of it. This offense is a Class C misdemeanor, so be cautious – no one wants to get in trouble or pay a fine.

How will I know who is on my ballot besides the presidential candidates?

In a general election, there are more candidates than just the president, and they’re equally important. To see who’s on your ballot, go to Ballotpedia, type in your address, and find each candidate listed. You can research local candidates who impact the area you live in and determine which policies align with your values.

Now that you know some general information about voting, let’s discuss the more confusing aspect: The Electoral College.

How does the Electoral College work?

The Electoral College is a process that aims to balance the impact between more populous and less populous states. It consists of 538 electors, and a majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the president. Each state has the same number of electoral members as its total congressional delegation (two Senators plus its number of House representatives), ensuring each state is proportionately represented by its population. Although I think the popular vote should be enough, it’s an easier pill to swallow if you know its intent.

What happens if there’s a tie?

There’s a possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris winning 269 electoral votes and former President Donald Trump winning 269. So what would happen? A “contingent election” would occur where the new Congress members sworn in on January 3rd will choose the president, and the Senate would choose the vice president. This contingent election will take place on January 6th…January 6th already has a bad reputation, so let’s hope this doesn’t happen.

While we are on this topic of important election information, let’s have a crash course on the infamous checks and balances.

Welcome to Amanda‘s classroom – today’s topic is civics.

Defined by Merriam-Webster, checks and balances are “a system that allows each branch of government to amend, override, or veto acts of another branch, so as to prevent one branch from exerting too much power or power beyond its authority.” So, in layman’s terms, there are three branches of government: judicial, executive, and legislative. Legislative deals with Congress, executive with the president, and judicial with the federal courts. This is important to remember because sometimes we get a little ahead of ourselves and think that one branch has all of the power, but the reality is all three branches work together to keep each other in line. So, before you make your decision, just do some research on some things that took place during certain presidencies, and remember that checks and balances mean the president and vice president aren’t solely responsible for every outcome.

Well, that wraps up our lesson. I hope you can move forward into election day making a very clear and informed decision. Goodbye for now. #Vote.