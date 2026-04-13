It’s 2026 And Ashanti Still Hits The Same

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once a month, it’s the same deal. My playlist becomes boring, and new releases blur together. The excitement for music is lost. So I do what I always do: I go back in time. Back to the 2000s R&B my brothers used to play. Back to the songs I did not understand at such a young age, but knew I loved them. And every single time, without fail, they hit exactly the same.

R&B doesn’t age. The storytelling and rhythm keep me listening nearly 20 years later. When it comes to love, heartbreak and maybe some delusion, they feel brand new. And maybe just not the music, but Y2K always finds us once again.

Clearly, I Love U

“Rock Wit U” – Ashanti

“You” – Lloyd

“Me & U” – Cassie

These three songs are just vulnerable. There’s no hiding, no games, just truth with a little fun mixed in. If you want to be deep in your feelings while getting ready. These are my go-tos.

Come Back?

“Burn” – Usher

“Confessions” – Usher

“Foolish” – Ashanti

“We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey

If there is one thing that R&B has taught me after all these years is that lust and desire make for great music. It’s like playing out those conversations in your head that you know will never actually happen.

My Go Tos

“Let It Go” – Keyshia Cole ft. Missy Elliot & Lil’ Kim

“Hate That I Love You” Rihanna

“Don’t Cha” – The Pussycat Dolls

“Say It Right” – Nelly Furtado

At any given moment of any day. I can promise you one of these songs is on. Getting ready for work, hyping myself up for the day. These songs get me dancing and never get old.

Classics

“Candy Rain” – Soul for Real

“Just a Friend” – Mario

“Baby” – Ashanti

Sometimes you don’t need a deep explanation as to why a song is so good; it just simply is. Pure nostalgia or the beat that gets you dancing.

Y2K has repeatedly come back into our lives over the past couple of years, from fashion to the digital cameras we carry around. Something to bring us back to our childhood, that nostalgia that keeps us going. Because it was just THAT good.

Listen to the playlist here!