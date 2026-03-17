Isn’t She Lucky?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday that comes around once a year. The color green can be seen all around, and if you don’t see it in the mirror, then you get pinched! Clovers determine your luck, but why limit your luck to just one day? I personally look for my own personal luck every day of the year.

Angel Numbers

When the clock hits 11:11, I hope, and I wish. Repeating numerical sequences are believed to be divine messages from the universe. If I catch a 444 or an 888, I feel lucky that I’ve crossed paths with a sign that I am being protected. I feel guided by a divine power that is aligning the stars for me. Recently, a certain special someone came back into my life at 11:11. If that’s not a sign from the universe. Or maybe it’s someone who knows I take everything as a sign. Let me be delusional.

Animal Sightings

I absolutely adore our furry friends on Earth. I am a known cat lover, so it’s no surprise that I take cats frolicking by as luck. Unlike many others, I take black cats as a huge lucky sign. Superstitious ones may assume black cats to be misfortune, or tying them to black magic, but I find these creatures to be misunderstood, just like “witches” once were. I have a soft spot for these sensitive animals who wish us no harm. Any time I spot a deer, I also take it as a small blessing.

Butterflies and Ladybugs

I’m not a huge fan of insects, but when I see a quick flutter of wings or a small red and black beetle land on my arm, I am suddenly such a lucky girl. Ladybugs were a huge part of my childhood. Whether it was my Halloween costume or my Pillow Pet, I had something with a ladybug at all times. Any time I get the lucky chance to have one in my hand, I’m reminded of all the joyful memories from when I was a little girl. Butterflies also take me back to simpler times. Butterflies symbolize the spirit of a loved one; for me, it’s my grandma. The luck of witnessing butterflies gives me reassurance that she is watching over me.

Parking Spots

When you go to Texas State, finding a parking spot is a rare miracle. Not to brag, but.. I’m not normally on that struggle bus. Another quick flex, I’m a real-life parallel parker. With luck on my side and skill, I make it to class on time and a skip in my step up to Old Main.

A Good Matcha

I am OBSESSED with matcha. I am a performative male’s worst nightmare, because yes, I do love it more. However, a good matcha can be hard to find. Just like St. Patrick’s Day green, when I taste a delicious matcha from a new place I haven’t tried, I know it’s going to be a good day. I love matcha so much that I am currently working on a class project where I review all the matchas in town. I hope each time is a lucky one.

Lucky Livin’

Luck shouldn’t be saved for one day. It’s the small things every other day. Life feels a little more magical when you romanticize it and appreciate the little details. When you start to look around, you’ll realize you’ve been lucky all along!