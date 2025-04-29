The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Around springtime, I patiently anticipate celebrities and influencers coming together for three days out of the entire year to attend a music festival. This is Coachella. Coachella is well-known for its diverse music, food, art exhibits, and lively atmosphere. However, in recent years, many have left with an overwhelming experience.

TICKETS

The first problem that comes into play is that the cost of the tickets (wristbands) has only increased in value. If we compare the ticket prices from 2010 to 2025, the prices have almost doubled. This year, the tickets were the most expensive in the history of Coachella. For general admission, the lowest rates were $599 dollars, and the highest were $649. This is just the base price of the ticket without any added fees or other necessities needed to enjoy the festivals.

CAMPING IN HELL

Because of the high-energy vibes, the Coachella on-site campground has been a dream for many festival goers. Yet, this year felt like camping in hell. The first obstacle many campers faced was the long line to get into the campground. The average wait time was five to 10 hours, which was caused by the new security team that Coachella decided to hire. There was barely any communication between campers and the security team, which led everyone to be confused. Next, there wasn’t any access to a porta-potty or food in the waiting area. Many had to walk far away from their car to find a bush to relieve themselves, then quickly run back to move their car forward. Then, on top of this, was the unbearable heat beaming down on everyone with little to no shade; reportedly, the heat was above 100°F.

The next obstacle was the actual campsite. At first, the weather conditions were stable enough to set up camp for the weekend. Yet, it soon took a turn when the wind conditions exceeded 30 mph, causing some tents to fly away in the wind.

INFLUENCERS

A new wave of influencers, with their out-of-touch lifestyle, has taken over the Coachella scene. Recently, influencers have transformed Coachella from an artistic music festival to a content playground. It was once known as a way to discover new live music and connect with other fans, but now it’s a competition for likes and getting brand deals/sponsorships. This has led to a false narrative of what Coachella stands for. The influencers have created an enormous divide between regular guests and the influencer’s perks.

TikTok Star, Alix Earle, is an excellent example of the influencers “ruining” the authenticity of Coachella. From her recent get-ready-with-me videos, multiple suitcases full of clothes are scattered around the floor. Earle wore three different outfits for the festival. The estimated cost is $3,500 dollars. THIS IS JUST IN CLOTHING ITEMS!