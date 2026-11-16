This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Carrie Bradshaw: Fabulous, talented, and incredibly problematic. There are plenty of takes on her character that I heard long before I decided to watch, and while some criticisms about her have some validity, as I watched the show, I really struggled to see most of them as true or for her to be as bad as everyone made her out to be. I think while deeply flawed, she is an incredibly accurate representation of being human, in love, and becoming consumed with it. (I want to note that this is my interpretation from before mid-season 6; unfortunately, I’m not exactly caught up).

Carrie Admitted It Herself

She wanted the “ridiculous, inconvenient, and consuming love,” something that she got a taste of with Big. It was messy and very ridiculous at times, and maybe not the love she needed, but one that fulfilled her version of it. Carrie is a writer, and with that, I feel it comes with her ever-present need for dramatics. She lives life with this main-character syndrome, and she loses sight of reality along with it. From her need to buy every pair of shoes to her desire for a man so strong that she becomes an entirely different person because of it.

She’s made questionable, even awful, decisions due to love; that much is clear, but can we blame her entirely? Loving someone so desperately, as if there’s this incessant need to have them, just to repeatedly get mixed signals, can make anyone crazy. It’s easy from an outside perspective to see her and assume she’s setting herself and all of her relationships up for failure.

Wrong or Romantic?

But I think she’s just a romantic. An awful, hopeless, and not all the way right one, but a romantic one at that. She dreamt of being the one Big chose, ruining good things in both of their lives just for a chance at having it. Wanted the drama, or the story, and she wanted the guy to finally stick to his words and change, an experience I’m sure many women and others have similarly wanted at least once. So when did that become such a bad thing?

We make her this awful character, when she’s honestly the most accurate example of a woman in that consuming love with someone who isn’t right, yet just desperately wants them to be. So much so that it looks like she does. Losing sight of the things and people that matter, just to finally have that love you once dreamed of. Carrie is a smart woman; she told Big and her friends multiple times how the cycle went, who never failed to correctly warn her about going through it again.

Head vs. Heart

But the human thing is that sometimes we know, in the depths of a mind, there’s an understanding that it’s not right. But sometimes, the heart and head battle one another. You can see this in Carrie, when the logical thing clearly wasn’t what she wanted; even when it made her crazy and, to her friends, a little pathetic, it made her ignore every better judgment that she had. And when Big comes back and seems like he’s made some big change, somehow fixed what needed to be done, how can she be consistently shamed for loving someone as intensely as she did? Going back for what she wanted when she deemed it safe?

As we see in the show, some women make their choices regarding love with either logic, sex, or through romantic ideals of love. To me, Carrie is just an example of all of them combined, all working against each other to create this endless cycle of confusion. Of course, she made her mistakes, some that I can’t defend or justify. I’m not saying we have to see her as completely right, or even rational. I just feel it’s too heavy a criticism on a woman in a love we don’t understand, and I think she deserves more grace.